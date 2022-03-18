Bedford County School Board adopts proposed $132.6M budget

The Bedford County School Board unanimously adopted a proposed $132.6 million budget for fiscal year 2023 after a budget work session on Thursday.

The proposed budget adopted is subject to additional adjustments. The county school system does not yet know how much money it will receive from the state, or how much will be allocated by the Bedford County Board of Supervisors, said Randy Hagler, chief financial officer of Bedford County Public Schools. Those amounts are expected to be known in the near future.

“It’s still preliminary till we know the final money from the state and the county,” Hagler said.

This budget is up from fiscal year 2022's $118 million budget.

Highlights of the budget included a minimum 4% pay increase for educators and support staff within the Bedford County Public Schools system; accelerating unfinished learning as a result of lost opportunities for some students during the pandemic; expanding college career and workforce development opportunities; and boosting equitable educational opportunities for all high school students in the county, especially in advanced placement courses.

The raises budgeted would get teacher pay “100% restored,” according to LeeAnn Calvert, director of human resources and talent development.

Pay increases will vary from employee to employee depending on factors such as seniority and experience, where a teacher stands in the schools’ step system — recently unfrozen — or whether any positions were reclassified based on job responsibilities.

A 4% pay increase will happen across the board as a baseline, Hagler said, but employees could see anywhere from a 5% to 12% pay increase, likely averaging about 7% overall.

"It's truly a range for teachers and support staff," Hagler said.

Any teachers and support staff who have questions regarding their pay adjustments are invited to contact the human resources department.

An additional $4 million total in Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act money, to be divided with $2 million each in the next two fiscal years, is currently in reserve in case the school system needs to contract additional teachers on a temporary basis primarily to help catch students up who may have experienced learning loss or fallen behind due to pandemic impacts, Hagler said.

This money could pay for up to 20 such positions for this purpose if needed between now and the CARES Act spending deadline of 2024, but at this time, these contract teacher positions are standing by on an as-needed basis.

“It’s there if we need it for the students," Hagler said.

