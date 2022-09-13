Bedford County School Board approves support for more SROs

The Bedford County School Board has unanimously moved to support adding up to 14 school resource officers to the division thanks to a state-level grant.

The opportunity first came to the Bedford County Board of Supervisors in an August work session after a $45 million grant was announced to help support funding for new SROs over the course of five years.

Because the grant requires a local match and the county would be responsible for the full cost of maintaining these potential 14 positions after the grant money is used up in fiscal year 2027, talks began about how SROs could be sustained, and whether the county would accept the grant amount for all 14 positions or only accept a portion of the funds to hire fewer than 14 SROs.

Following the work session, supervisors proposed cost-sharing with the Bedford County school division. Because SROs would be embedded within the school system for the majority of the year, county staff and supervisors proposed the school board agree to pay 75% of salary costs for SROs — supporting about nine months of the year while school is in session — with the county supporting 25% of SRO salaries during the three or so months of summer vacation, when school is out.

Additionally, the county agreed to pay for outfitting each SRO with required gear, plus upfitting vehicles for each officer with lights, radar, and similar equipment. That money would come from the sheriff’s office budget and the county budget.

The proposal was discussed by the school board last Thursday.

“It is a significant cost for the county, the sheriff’s office, and us to do this, and we’ll all have to build it into our budgets for the future,” said Randy Hagler, chief financial officer for BCPS. The full local cost of maintaining 14 SROs would be more than $1 million annually after the five years of grant money support end. The cost would be borne by the sheriff’s office, school division, and county budgets.

If all 14 SRO positions are filled, it could cost the school division roughly $244,860 of the $326,480 local match per year for the next five years, according to Hagler and District 1 representative Susan Mele.

Despite the variables and presently nebulous dollar figures surrounding the costs, Mele said, nothing trumps the safety of children in school.

Board chair and District 6 representative Susan Kirby concurred.

“Our children’s safety is priceless. We need to do the very best that we can to protect our kids at all costs,” she said.

Kirby added the hope the school division could find additional financial assistance to help fund the SROs once reversion money ceases to come in, a revenue loss that would occur just prior to the five years' worth of grant money for these SRO positions running out.

A joint meeting between the school board and county supervisors is set for October, when further details will be discussed and ironed out.