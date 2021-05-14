Bedford County School Board authorizes $600 bonus for support staff

BEDFORD — At its Thursday night meeting, the Bedford County School Board supported a $600 bonus for its roughly 395 support staff.

Randy Hagler, the division's chief financial officer, said the bonus will affect all support staff in the division — including nutrition workers, bus drivers, nurses, custodians, aides, some administrative positions and more — who did not receive a restoration salary step increase in the $118 million fiscal year 2022 budget the board approved in March.

The approved budget includes a salary step increase and 2.5% cost-of-living adjustment for all staff, Hagler said, plus an additional, restoration salary step increase for teachers who missed a step when salary scales were frozen from 2009 to 2016 during the recession.

There was not room in the 2022 budget to instate a restoration step increase for all staff who were frozen during that time, Hagler said, so the board requested options for bonuses for those support staff for the current year.

Hagler said "support staff" includes any staff members who are not on the teacher's scale. Those on the teacher's scale — such as teachers, guidance counselors and librarians — are receiving a restoration salary step increase in the upcoming year's budget.