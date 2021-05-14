Bedford County School Board authorizes $600 bonus for support staff

BEDFORD — At its Thursday night meeting, the Bedford County School Board supported a $600 bonus for its roughly 395 support staff.
Randy Hagler, the division's chief financial officer, said the bonus will affect all support staff in the division — including nutrition workers, bus drivers, nurses, custodians, aides, some administrative positions and more — who did not receive a restoration salary step increase in the $118 million fiscal year 2022 budget the board approved in March.
The approved budget includes a salary step increase and 2.5% cost-of-living adjustment for all staff, Hagler said, plus an additional, restoration salary step increase for teachers who missed a step when salary scales were frozen from 2009 to 2016 during the recession.
There was not room in the 2022 budget to instate a restoration step increase for all staff who were frozen during that time, Hagler said, so the board requested options for bonuses for those support staff for the current year.
Hagler said "support staff" includes any staff members who are not on the teacher's scale. Those on the teacher's scale — such as teachers, guidance counselors and librarians — are receiving a restoration salary step increase in the upcoming year's budget.
Of the 395, about 46 are administrators, such as psychologists, coordinators, assistant principals and principals, also will receive the bonus. The board was split on whether or not it wanted to give the bonus to those administrators.
Board members John Hicks, Martin Leamy and Georgia Hairston said administrators should be excluded from the bonus.
"I think that those dollars could be better allocated down to the support staff that are more than worthy of this bonus," Leamy said.
Hagler said salary step increases were frozen for seven years, and only one of those steps has been restored to support staff.
Hagler presented two options to the board Thursday, one was for a $500 bonus for those support staff, which would have cost the division roughly $213,000, and the second was for a $600 bonus that would cost the division roughly $255,000.
The $600 option would ensure most employees would net at least $500 after taxes, Hagler said.
The board was in unanimous consensus on the second option. Hagler said the bonus will be reflected in May paychecks.
The next school board meeting is set for 5 p.m. June 10.