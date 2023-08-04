BEDFORD — Changes to elementary school report cards, canopies at Liberty and Stanton River high schools, and discipline incidents from the previous school year were key topics during a recent Bedford County School Board meeting.

Josh Cornett, executive director of school administration, gave the board information regarding discipline data.

Cornett said the total number of discipline events in BCPS has risen each year except the 2021-22 school year, which he explained was under COVID operational guidelines during the first semester.

He said the last true comparable school year is 2018-19.

In comparison to 2018-19, discipline incidents increased countywide by 5%:

School zones — Forest had the largest increase in discipline incidents, increasing 62% since 2018-19, while both the Liberty and Staunton River zones decreased. Cornett said the Forest zone had the lowest amount of discipline incidents in 2018-19 at 889, while Liberty had 2,342 incidents and Staunton River had 1,975 that year. In 2021-22, Forest had 1,022 incidents, Liberty had 1,794 incidents and Staunton River had 1,598 incidents.

School levels — Cornett explained the middle school level had the largest discipline incident increase, 100%, while the elementary and high school level both decreased from 2018-19.

Some of the top behavior codes reported last school year involved refusal to comply, interference with learning, using vulgar language, physical harming with no injury and reckless behavior.

Cornett said the number of out-of-school suspensions has risen by 28% since the 2018-19 school year also, adding all three zones saw an increase in out-of-school suspension but Staunton River saw the biggest increase at 62%.

The top five violations receiving long-term suspensions included possessing drugs, illegal possession of drugs with intent to distribute, harm to a staff member, harm to another student and assault and battery.

Similarly to discipline incidents, the middle school level had the highest increase from 2018-19.

District 1 board member Susan Mele described the data as “somewhat disturbing” and Hairston said it’s depressing to see the discipline incidents involving drugs.

Superintendent Marc Bergin said when he has meetings and conversations with his colleagues, increased drug use coming out of the pandemic is a common theme.

Bergin said the most common use from students involves THC and when he has talked to students over the years, they have told him that they use it to “dull their senses,” escape depression or anxiety.

In response, Bergin said they have trained staff and they are offering counseling with students to help with mental health.

The board will meet next on Sept. 14.

Canopy construction projects

Discussion on the construction of canopies at Staunton River and Liberty high schools continued.

Three options for canopy construction were presented last week:

Recovery, which covers all roof surfaces with membrane roofing as a way of reinforcement; Reconfiguration, which will convert the “butterfly roof form” to “gable/hip roof geometry; or Complete replacement, which new canopy structures will be put in place of the existing ones.

The second option, which was considered, would cost $11 million at Liberty and $9 million at Staunton River.

The committee walked away from the meeting requesting updated costs for materials and the overall project for options one and two, to take back to the school board.

“I left there feeling hopeful, that perhaps maybe, we would be able to get the funding from the auditoriums as well,” said Georgia Hairston, District 5 board member.

District 2 board member Matthew Holbrook said Thursday the canopies are structurally sound, but they didn’t receive any maintenance over the years, “which is why they look like crap.”

Holbrook wants option three of the canopy project.

“We’re going to get new awnings, because the board of supervisors don’t tell us what to do with the money,” he added. “That’s the smart, long-term thing to do, because if we go over here and put Band-Aids on stuff, who’s going to maintain it?”

Members from the board of supervisors communicated at the joint meeting the awnings just needed repair, not a complete construction.

“We need to make common sense common here and move forward with what we said we’re going to do,” Holbrook said.

District 7 board member Christopher Daniels said if the board is going to spend millions of dollars, “it’s probably important that we do it right.”

“We want to do the project right and we want to do it one time,” he said.

The board decided to waive its one-month process and post PPEA guidelines online on the division website.

Elementary school report card changes

Parents will see changes to elementary students’ report cards starting this fall.

Shawn Trosper, director of curriculum and instruction, said the change was partly influenced by feedback from parents over the years, who didn’t understand the original grades.

The committee agreed to the new grading scale for kindergarten to second grade:

Mastered Skill (M): The student is able to consistently perform the task or demonstrate understanding independently and without support in multiple demonstrations;

Sufficient Progress (S): The student is able to perform the task or demonstrate understanding with some struggle or need for improvement;

Insufficient Progress (I): The student is able to perform the task or demonstrate understanding with significant support and room for improvement or is unable to demonstrate understanding; and

Not Introduced (N): The skills has not been introduced yet.

Grades K-2 will only receive the above grades on their report card.

“The agreement was that the 1-4 scale that had been implemented previously was just inconsistent across the division and it was necessary to make a change,” Trosper said.

Trosper said grades 3 through 5 will have a different report card template — the same grading system as before, with standards added to each specific subject explaining further where each student is excelling and struggling.

Previously there was just a letter grade on the report cards, but now there will be a letter grade and standards listed beneath “to reinforce why the letter grade was given.”

There will also be a new comment section for each marking period, on page 2 for grades 3-5, so parents can monitor growth over the course of the school year and also grading comments.

Superintendent Marc Bergin said he hopes for further transparency with parents, on what their children’s strengths, weaknesses and progression are throughout the year.

Karen Woodford, deputy superintendent, said if you have parents and teachers understanding specific skills their students need, staff hopes to improve test scores and have improvements to areas such as reading levels.