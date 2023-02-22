The Bedford County School Board met this week to discuss the division’s budget and examine projects in the current capital improvement plan.

District 4 representative Marcus Hill and District 5 representative Georgia Hairston were not present for Tuesday's work session due to prior obligations.

Some of the biggest costs in the school budget each year — ones that are necessary and separate from capital projects — are recurring costs, and what it takes to maintain the division’s facilities every year. Those expenses were key talking points in the work session.

Randy Hagler, chief financial officer of Bedford County Public Schools, said when the 2008 recession hit, schools all over the country deferred as many maintenance projects as they could in order to save as much money as possible, trying to stretch tight revenues.

“Now, it’s catch-up time,” Hagler said.

Once the division is caught up on necessary maintenance and repair, Hagler said officials can begin building up a repair-and-replace budget for maintenance schedules on things such as boilers and HVAC systems, which have certain life expectancies.

“You cannot balance your budgets long term by not taking care of equipment,” Hagler said. “HVAC, roofs, parking lots, boilers — they have an expected life, and at the end of expected life, we need to replace those. We need to stay on that replacement cycle constantly, because we have 22, 23 facilities that we have to do that [for], and if we get behind, everything is going to age out, and you have the possibility of things breaking, and even closing schools.”

Almost $4 million is needed for recurring maintenance alone in fiscal year 2024, based on the current budget, Hagler said.

Bus fleet maintenance and fuel are among other recurring costs built into the annual budgets.

Thanks to COVID-19 relief money, 10 HVAC replacements will be completed at 10 of the division’s schools. Most of them are underway or done. Some carpet and tile removal also has been done with the relief money.

The board and staff also touched on the issue of addressing problems with the canopy systems that cover the sidewalks of Staunton River and Liberty high schools, although no action was taken and discussion on the topic was not in-depth compared to the board's discussion at its regular meeting earlier this month.

The two schools' awning structures have been in place since the the 1960s. With mold, leaking and inadequate drainage, and structural compromise largely related to the water damage, parents and community members have raised health and safety concerns, calling for the school board and administration to do something.

The canopies project originally was slated for fiscal year 2029 in the capital improvement plan, but after hearing concerns, the board shared the consensus that the matter needed to be taken care of sooner. The question is where to find the money.

“We need to bump these up majorly,” District 6 representative and board chair Susan Kirby said Tuesday.

Three options, which were based on a study done by Dominion Seven Architects last year, for tackling the canopy structures were on the table for the board to consider at its regular February meeting.

The first option would be to “recover” the existing infrastructure, essentially giving the awnings and framework good cleanings, installing a new membrane covering over the top of it, and reusing current drains.

The second was “reconfiguration,” or installing a new drainage system designed to be more effective and mitigate water damage and leaking issues.

The third would be to tear down the existing canopy systems and rebuild them. This would give a modern, refreshed look to campus in addition to solving the failures and shortcomings of the current structures, and would be designed with good drainage systems, the study said. New construction is expected to last 50 years, according to the study.

None of the members of the public, nor school board members, who have spoken on the canopies issue were in favor of trying to recover the awning systems.

Hagler said Tuesday the division seeks updated cost estimates for the canopy structures project to account for inflation.

The school division already has committed its COVID-19 relief money to other projects, such as the HVAC replacements and addressing learning loss, Hagler said, so those dollars are not available for the canopies.

About $2 million in unallocated money sits in the school’s maintenance fund that could go toward the canopies project or elsewhere, Hagler said. If the Bedford County Board of Supervisors approves some $2 million in supplemental appropriations at an upcoming meeting, that amount could go up to about $4 million.

Moving this project forward in the capital improvement plan will mean the board and staff must re-visit the entire plan, and rearrange priorities. These discussions will happen in future meetings.

District 7 representative Chris Daniels asked Hagler if it would be possible to bundle by job type when seeking loans and entering debt service for various projects. Kirby agreed with this suggestion, and Hagler said they could look into this approach.