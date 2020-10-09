Bedford County School Board discusses elementary redistricting options

The Bedford County School Board is considering redistricting options that could affect hundreds of elementary school families in Bedford County Public Schools.
At its March 5 meeting, the school board asked division staff to develop options for elementary school redistricting that would balance enrollment, relieve capacity stress and create room for growth across the division.
On Thursday, Mark Blankenship, the school division's supervisor of testing and demographic planning, presented one redistricting option to the board. Blankenship said staff had identified schools that were at or approaching capacity and examined how areas in their attendance zones could be redistricted to other schools.
According to his presentation — which is based on membership projections that were made in December for the 2020-21 school year — New London Academy is currently at 95% capacity, Forest Elementary School is currently at 89% capacity and Otter River Elementary School is currently at 88% capacity. Due to planned housing developments for the next five to 10 years, these three elementary schools have attendance areas with high growth potential.
“In those areas, we’re seeing planned housing developments that already have started and, over the next 10 years, will probably bring us more students than some of these schools may be able to hold,” Blankenship said. “So creating that additional space for learners in these school zones was a priority.”
The utilization plan presented to the board Thursday suggests removing 50 students from Forest Elementary School, 40 students from New London Academy and 86 students from Otter River Elementary School and placing them in other schools with available capacity — such as Stewartsville Elementary School, which is currently at 53%, and Big Island Elementary School, which is at 57%. The plan focused on the division's elementary schools and did not address growth at county middle and high schools.
Blankenship said transportation staff were also included in developing this initial redistricting option to ensure that new bus routes would not be too long for students.
District 4 board member Marcus Hill asked staff to look further into how redistricting would affect transportation for students who may be moving schools. The length of bus rides and the change in miles traveled for families who drop off and pick up their students, he said, are important information to consider when reviewing redistricting options.
“It might only sound like 11, but those 11 students are someone’s child, and so they need to understand how [it affects] them,” Hill said.
Hill also wants the staff to consider how adjusting these elementary schools would later affect middle and high school populations.
Since these projections were made before the coronavirus pandemic led the division to reorganize schools and some families to choose to send their students to school 100% remotely, the division does not know what school populations may look like when things return to “normal.”
The school board did not vote on the redistricting plan at its Thursday meeting, and members said they didn’t have enough information yet. The board did not specify when the topic may return for more discussion or public comment.
District 1 board member Susan Mele added that students and families are dealing with enough right now, with adjusting to hybrid or remote learning and other effects of the COVID-19 pandemic, and urged the board to consider tabling this discussion.
“I’m not sure we need to deal with this right now,” Mele said.
Board chairman and district 7 representative Martin Leamy said the board will revisit the topic “once things start to calm down a little bit.”
