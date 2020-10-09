Bedford County School Board discusses elementary redistricting options

The utilization plan presented to the board Thursday suggests removing 50 students from Forest Elementary School, 40 students from New London Academy and 86 students from Otter River Elementary School and placing them in other schools with available capacity — such as Stewartsville Elementary School, which is currently at 53%, and Big Island Elementary School, which is at 57%. The plan focused on the division's elementary schools and did not address growth at county middle and high schools.

Blankenship said transportation staff were also included in developing this initial redistricting option to ensure that new bus routes would not be too long for students.

District 4 board member Marcus Hill asked staff to look further into how redistricting would affect transportation for students who may be moving schools. The length of bus rides and the change in miles traveled for families who drop off and pick up their students, he said, are important information to consider when reviewing redistricting options.

“It might only sound like 11, but those 11 students are someone’s child, and so they need to understand how [it affects] them,” Hill said.

Hill also wants the staff to consider how adjusting these elementary schools would later affect middle and high school populations.