Bedford County School Board hears CIP priorities, approves CTE grant application and textbook adoption

The Bedford County School Board discussed its capital improvement plan priorities in a recent meeting, and approved both textbook adoption and the submission of a career and technical education grant application.

Many parents and local leaders, including members of the Bedford County Board of Supervisors, have expressed interest in bolstering CTE opportunities for students, especially those who would prefer to learn a trade or obtain a certification and enter the workforce rather than go for a college degree.

The Career and Technical Education Perkins Funds grant, a program through the Virginia Department of Education’s Office of Career, Technical, and Adult Education which BCPS staff said the division applies for annually, will help boost available funding for BCPS’s existing CTE programs through institutions such as the Susie G. Gibson Science and Technology Center, and partnerships with local colleges. It would support teacher training, necessary equipment and resources for students and various CTE programs, travel expenses for any competitions or events a class may go to, and other such needs, according to Shawn Trosper, director of curriculum and instruction.

The school board also unanimously approved the adoption of new textbooks for BCPS students. English Language Arts books were adopted for grades K-12, plus science class books for K-6.

Operating on a replacement cycle of about every seven years, according to Randy Hagler, chief financial officer of BCPS, the adopted textbook resources will consist of a hybrid of traditional, hard-copy books and interactive digital resources for online learning. The hybrid resources came partly in response to parent and community feedback, and ways modes of education have changed since the COVID-19 pandemic, which shifted schooling to a more virtual platform.

Also at Thursday's meeting, the school board heard a presentation of highlights and priorities for the division’s capital improvement plan going into fiscal year 2023.

Although the CIP represents a long-term plan for improvements and restoration projects among schools in the division, priorities included in the FY23 budget primarily focused on HVAC system replacements and upgrades; roof repair and replacement on certain school facilities, as well as other necessary renovation projects; high school auditorium renovations; and upgrades to athletic facilities, including turf and track resurfacing.

District 6 representative and school board chair Susan Kirby said in a previous interview with The News & Advance that the CIP is a major focus for the school board, particularly because the projects will make school facilities safer and healthier environments overall.

Proposed in the adopted FY23 budget is a little more than $13 million allocated to select CIP projects, to be funded through a combination of revenue including federal COVID relief money, state funding, and contribution from Bedford County local government.

Projects were identified through steps such as facility and needs assessments of schools, school safety inspections, and consultation with engineers and architects.

A few items listed as priorities for FY23 in the CIP document were debated by board members.

District 5 school board representative Georgia Hairston, who serves on the facilities committee for the division, said she wanted to “strongly reconsider” the proposed painting of Forest Middle School, representing about $180,000, in favor of prioritizing the pressing need to replace Huddleston Elementary School’s floor tiles, estimated to cost almost $165,000.

BCPS documentation indicated part of the Huddleston Elementary School tile replacement was for asbestos abatement.

“I have looked at Huddleston Elementary School floor tile … it’s in need of repair. I understand that it’s listed here in year [20]24, but I think it needs to be moved up,” Hairston said.

BCPS staff indicated they could re-work proposed priorities within the $13 million CIP budget if the board directed.

Mac Duis, chief operations officer of BCPS, said the division hopes to establish a scheduled maintenance plan for the schools in future years with the goal of mitigating major project expenses by improving general upkeep of facilities.

To fund CIP projects in the future as hoped, Hagler said the school division would likely have to approach the Bedford County Board of Supervisors to ask for more local government money. Funding options will be explored as the need arises in future years. Additionally, staff would try to set the maintenance schedule according to which schools are deemed in greatest need of painting, asphalt improvements, and similar projects.

“I just think we need to set aside a professional cycle for doing that so we can maintain the buildings we have,” Duis said.

The board moved to send the CIP document back to division staff for adjustments on a few of the project priorities.

The revised CIP plan for FY23 will be brought back before the board for approval at next month’s meeting.

Some plans for cost saving measures, specifically pertaining to utilities bills, also were presented to and discussed by the board.

An initiative to replace lighting at school facilities with LED sources is proposed — and somewhat underway.

As lights need replacing, the division has been installing LED lights, which help reduce the cost of electricity, according to BCPS staff. The division included in its CIP eventual replacement of all lighting with LED, to result in increased electric bill savings.

Duis said LED would be "pennies on the dollar of what we're spending for electric lighting."

Another major project proposed for future years was to launch a pilot solar energy initiative to lower the cost of utilities.

Goodview and Montvale elementary schools specifically were identified as ideal starting places, as the locations have the most land to accommodate solar.

Goodview, Hairston said, was highlighted for these purposes by the facilities committee given its location and size, and asked if staff would agree this location would be ideal for starting the solar initiative there. Duis concurred with the observation, reiterating that both Goodview and Montvale were ideal starting locations for the solar project, and would be examined further to find where the greatest cost savings might be.

“As a committee, we did feel that it would be beneficial and a good beginning for cost saving if we would consider Goodview Elementary School as being one of those schools we could potentially put the solar panels there," Hairston said. "When we look at the list of needs, they’re astronomical, and any way in which we can go by saving some money, we need to do so.”

Duis asked the board if there was consensus to move forward with issuing a request for proposals on the solar project. This process, he said, would take about 18 months, but would set the ball rolling.

District 4 representative Marcus Hill said he would want any accepted solar proposal to include agreement from the solar company that the company would be responsible for handling the decommissioning and disposal of solar panels at the project's end of life.

Duis agreed with Hill's suggested conditions, adding BCPS likely would ask the solar company to handle ongoing system maintenance throughout the life of the project.

The solar project will arise for further discussion and planning at future meetings, but the board reached a consensus on Thursday to have BCPS staff issue an RFP and start getting responses from solar companies to explore options and begin moving forward with the initiative.

