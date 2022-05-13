Bedford County School Board mulls resolutions on 'parental rights,' supporting teachers and staff

The Bedford County school board is considering adopting two resolutions: one in support of “parental rights,” and one in support of BCPS teachers and staff.

The resolution worked on by District 4 representative Marcus Hill, board chair and District 6 representative Susan Kirby, and BCPS superintendent Marc Bergin in favor of “parental rights” is meant to affirm parents’ prerogative to direct the education of their children as they saw fit for their child’s needs, calling this a “fundamental right.”

The resolution reads part “it is essential that parents’ voices are respected and incorporated into the development of academic curricula to ensure that their children are receiving an appropriate education,” and that public education “must focus on academic subjects, and, without exception, should not include personal bias and/or personal political opinion, grooming or indoctrination.”

The issue of parental rights in education has been an increasingly hot topic in local and state politics over the past year. One example is Virginia Democratic gubernatorial candidate Terry McAuliffe’s high-profile remark at a September debate, “I don't think parents should be telling schools what they should teach” — which Republican Glenn Youngkin, who would go on to win the election, later highlighted in a campaign ad.

After the resolution was read at the board's Thursday meeting, District 1 representative Susan Mele introduced a second resolution expressing the board’s support of the school division’s teachers and staff.

“I had asked that we also look at a resolution in support of our teachers and staff in Bedford County, because I feel like the two things go together. I also feel that if we have a support of 'parental rights' resolution in that fashion, we don’t want to elevate one group above another, so I thought it was important that we also resolve to support our teachers and staff,” Mele said.

The resolution affirming commitment of the school board to the support of BCPS teachers and staff stated “teachers and staff should be accorded high public esteem,” as these workers have dedicated their lives and skills to educating and supporting students in Bedford County, going above and beyond regular in-class duties, and cultivating relationships with students’ families as well.

“The Bedford County school board acknowledges that without the dedication of our teachers and staff, and board support of their extraordinary efforts, the high-quality education currently afforded to our students would not be possible,” the resolution concluded.

Following presentation of this second resolution, interim District 7 representative Christopher Daniels asked if it had gone through the intergovernmental affairs committee.

Kirby said it had not, but neither had the resolution expressing the board’s support of “parental rights.” Kirby said it would not be right for one resolution to be required to go through the IGA committee for review and not the other.

Daniels then moved to send both resolutions to the IGA committee, which would bring back the drafts at next month’s school board meeting for consideration and possible future action.

Also at the meeting, the school board approved the division’s capital improvement plan, outlining projects for the next 10 years.

A few adjustments were made to the CIP after the initial presentation to the board in April, based on board members’ feedback and discussion on project priorities for various school facilities.

BCPS facility interior and exterior painting schedules were altered, reduced expenses for asphalt paving were obtained, and technology upgrades for all three high schools were prioritized. Due to expected year-end funds factored in, the CIP budget for fiscal year 2023 has a positive balance, according to school documents.

Highlights of the approved CIP include HVAC system replacements roof repairs and replacements, renovations of older schools, auditorium renovations at Staunton River High School and Liberty High School, athletic facility upgrades, and establishing system life cycle schedules for ongoing maintenance of components, such as asphalt, flooring, and painting at various facilities.

