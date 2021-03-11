Bedford County School Board names next superintendent

“I can’t say enough about Bedford’s plan,” Bergin said. “Now, at the top of the list for Bedford and for all school divisions is getting all students back five days a week.”

Bergin said he will be working with central office staff during the next few months to plan for the fall.

Bergin said he would be making some trips to Bedford during the next few months leading up to his June 1 start date to tour schools and engage with school leaders. Prior to his start date, Bergin said he would be arranging opportunities to meet parents and community members in the various Bedford County communities.

“I want to spend my first three months on the job learning the culture of the different communities in Bedford,” Bergin said.

Bergin said he is eager to meet Bedford families, learn what they love about Bedford and hear about any ideas they have about ways to improve the school division.

“I’ll be listening intently in the coming months for people to guide me and the central leadership team to guide me in that work,” Bergin said.