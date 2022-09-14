Bedford County School Board narrowly OKs plan for committee to review challenged books

The Bedford County school board has narrowly passed a structure and guidelines for a new division-level review committee that would be responsible for reviewing any formally challenged books in a school library.

The proposed division level review committee comes in continued response to the local manifestation of a recent nationwide trend pushing to censor books deemed "inappropriate" by some individuals and politically affiliated groups. The censorship movement primarily targets books by authors of color, or queer authors. School libraries have been the main focus, but the sentiments and behaviors have extended to public libraries as well.

In addition to the division level review committee proposal, which provides an additional step in challenged book review process, the Bedford County public school division reiterated and revisited its long-standing policy for concerned individuals who wish to challenge a book.

The new committee would include individuals representing all high school attendance zones, and will include three teachers, three parents, and three high school students if the challenged material is located in a high school library. A principal, a library media specialist, a community member, and a school board member selected by the board chair also would be part of the committee, according to the proposal from school staff.

To ensure unbiased selection of committee members when such services might be required, Karen Woodford, chief learning officer of BCPS, said the division would use a random selection generator application.

An announcement would be made across the division’s social media platforms and main website inviting any community members, students, and parents who wish to be involved in the review process to submit their names for consideration. The names would be put into the random generator to select the representatives from each population.

Those who were not selected to be on the committee would have the opportunity to submit their input through a separate form, to be considered by the review committee, Woodford said.

School staff members to be on the review committee, such as the teacher, principal, and library media specialist representatives, would be professionals not involved in the specific book challenge.

Additionally, the school board chair would be responsible for selecting one board member to be a representative on the review committee.

It was this detail that raised some concerns when the board discussed it Thursday.

District 5 representative Georgia Hairston said it would be a conflict of interest to have a school board representative participating on this division-level book review committee. If a resolution on a challenged book was not reached by this committee, she said, the case would come before the school board to be resolved.

The conflict of interest would arise when the school board member who served on the review committee also took a vote, in the event a decision had to be made by the board.

“Please reconsider that, board members,” Hairston urged her colleagues.

Interim District 7 representative Christopher Daniels said the school board member on the committee could choose to abstain from voting if they felt it was a conflict of interest. However, the presented committee guidelines did not require a school board member to abstain.

Board chair and District 6 representative Susan Kirby asked Woodford if the division’s attorney had been consulted on this detail, and Woodford said they had not been. Kirby said she would feel more comfortable with attorney review.

District 1 representative Susan Mele said she had received several phone calls from parents who were concerned that under this proposed procedure, they would not be notified of a challenged book until the fourth phase of the challenge process. These parents, Mele said, felt it was their right to make a counter-challenge, or to at least have the opportunity to share their own input about school library resources in question at the beginning.

Mele reminded board members of the board's recently-adopted “parental rights” resolution.

“Their issue is, they want to be notified if something is challenged, and we’ve said that they have the right to be involved in their child’s education, and make decisions regarding their education,” Mele said. “Any resources in our library could potentially be part of that, and they have a right to say, ‘I want to file a counter-challenge to this before we get to the point where we’re talking about a formal committee.’ They want to be involved at the beginning. I don’t see why we would not allow them to do that.”

Some parents have said during public comment periods at school board meetings they want to exercise their parental rights by protecting their children's access to books featuring diverse voices and perspectives.

Individual school principals or library media specialists could make the executive decision to remove a book from their specific school library if they agreed with a concerned parent or guardian that perhaps a certain book was not appropriate there. However, if the principal and library media specialist decided to keep the questioned book available and the concerned individual filed a formal challenge to it, the division level review committee would convene.

Daniels argued parents have the right to make a counter-challenge or be notified of a book challenge, at the fourth step in the process where feedback can be submitted for division-level review committee consideration.

Woodford explained parent notification came at the fourth stage of the book challenge process because it was ultimately at that point that the book became “officially” challenged. The first step would be the concerned individual going personally to the school library media specialist and principal about the resource they take issue with. A review of the book in question by the principal and library media specialist would be conducted, and an executive decision by the principal and library media specialist would be made to either keep the questioned book available on school shelves or pull it. If the book remained accessible and the concerned individual made a formal challenge, submitting a complaint form following Policy KLB, it would be then that parents of students within the specific school would be notified, and the review committee developed.

BCPS staff said previously in response to censorship efforts: “Parents have the ability to set restrictions for their children, but not all children,” and “any removal or prohibited access to a book based on some individual’s disagreement with its political, religious, or moral viewpoint is a form of censorship.”

Potential legal ramifications are something the school division must consider in the libraries matter.

Removing books that offer diverse stories and perspectives, particularly regarding transgender individuals and other members of the LGBTQ+ community, could be seen as discrimination and result in the schools being sued, Woodford has said.

Hairston, Kirby, and Mele all said they would like the division-level review committee plan to be revised and clarified to address some of the concerns and questions raised.

Daniels, District 3 representative Dwayne Nelms, District 4 representative Marcus Hill, and District 2 representative Matthew Holbrook were ready to adopt the proposal as presented.

The board voted 4-3 to pass the division-level review committee structure and guidelines as presented without further revision, with Kirby, Mele, and Hairston voting against and Nelms, Holbrook, Hill, and Daniels voting in favor.