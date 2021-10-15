Bedford County School Board OKs five new teacher workdays for 2021-22

Bedford County Public Schools is taking steps to support its teachers with more time to catch up on planning and grading, and other school divisions in the area could soon make similar moves.
The Bedford County School Board unanimously voted Thursday to adopt a change to its 2021-22 school year calendar — changing four regular school days and one professional development day to additional teacher workdays.
LeeAnn Calvert, executive director of human resources and talent development for BCPS, said Superintendent Marc Bergin met with school-level staff and members of the Bedford County Education Association, and heard feedback that teachers have struggled this school year to get planning and grading done as they often are using their planning periods to remediate students or cover other classes and duties due to staff absences.
This change added a teacher workday approximately every three weeks through the end of the school year; those workdays are set for Nov. 12, Jan. 24, Feb. 7, Feb. 28 and May 9.
Feb. 7 originally was a professional development day, while the other days were regular school days. Now, schools will be closed to students and the public those days, and teachers will be able to use them for individual and team planning.
Calvert reiterated, "These are teacher planning days, team planning days; they are not to be used for professional development."
Calvert said the division was able to make this change while still complying with the state requirement of 990 instructional hours for the school year and without adding additional days to the school year. Calvert added the division still has roughly 66 hours, or 11 days, that may be used in the event of inclement weather or other unexpected school closures.
Board member Marcus Hill said while he supported this extra time for teachers, he did express a concern about removing instructional hours for students who may be trying to catch up from extended absences due to quarantine following a potential exposure to COVID-19.
"My concern is: How will these four days affect our students? Because we've got way too many that are not in class," Hill said.
Board chair Jason Johnson thanked the executive staff for working with teachers to determine "a good compromise" to get them the extra time they need while being sustainable.
Ultimately, the calendar change passed 7-0.
Some other area school divisions are considering taking similar measures to support teachers. At the Campbell County School Board meeting Monday night, several students and community members expressed concern that teachers are feeling overwhelmed this year.
Brookville High School senior Margaret Kidd said she's noticed how stressed and exhausted her teachers are, and urged the Campbell County School Board and division administrators to come up with a solution.
"Overall, educators are being spread too thin," Kidd said. "Students can tell when their teachers aren't getting the care that they need, and it's starting to become alarming."
Kidd said she's noticed her teachers arriving earlier and staying later to catch up on grading or student correspondence, and sees that their lack of breaks during the school day is taking a toll on them. Kidd asked the school board to consider shortening the school day or adding teacher workdays in order to alleviate some of the stress teachers are feeling.
On Tuesday, Lynchburg City Schools Superintendent Crystal Edwards is set to bring a recommendation to the school board for action, suggesting an adjustment to the 2021-22 school year calendar.
According to the agenda item, Edwards will suggest taking a different approach than BCPS — dismissing students two hours early on seven regular school days, as well as changing a professional development day to a staff workday. Edwards also will suggest changing a current student early dismissal day to an early dismissal for all staff as well.
"These changes will provide staff with additional time to prep, plan, and address any needs in response to COVID-19 and the resulting impact on schools," the agenda item says.
The next Bedford County School Board meeting is scheduled for 5 p.m. Nov. 11.