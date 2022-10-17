Bedford County School Board OKs hiring five aides for larger classrooms

With several elementary school classes having more than 25 students, the Bedford County School Board recently agreed to hire five elementary paraprofessionals to serve as teacher’s aides in the classrooms that need them the most.

BCPS Superintendent Marc Bergen said at last Thursday's school board meeting that not every classroom size is larger than ideal; the overwhelming majority of elementary school classroom sizes are “well below” the Virginia Standards of Quality — only six elementary-range classrooms across five different schools in the county have more than 25 students. Bergen said he did not want anyone “misled” to believe this was a crisis within the school system.

Ideally, the division aims for 25 or fewer students per elementary classroom and 24 or fewer for kindergarten, according to the staff's presentation. Most schools meet these classroom ideals, but several BCPS elementary school classrooms range from 26 to 30 students, and those teachers are strapped for aides.

The six classrooms in question were listed in a presentation that gave three potential options the school board and administrators could pursue to add necessary teacher and/or paraprofessional staff.

New London Academy and Big Island, Otter River, Stewartsville and Moneta elementary schools each have one class with more than 25 students. Big Island Elementary has two classes — one each in third and fourth grades — above the ideal 25. New London Academy's fifth-grade classroom has no aide assigned, according to the school documents. A few other classrooms in different schools have one or two aides who split coverage.

Randy Hagler, chief financial officer of BCPS, and LeeAnn Calvert, executive director of BCPS human resources and talent development, brainstormed and shared a few examples of ways to address staffing needs, showing the board the estimated price tags attached to each possible route.

One idea was hiring nine teachers, which would cost about $603,000 in the annual budget. This would ensure no single class was larger than 24 students in kindergarten or first grade; no single class was larger than 26 students in grades two and three; and no single class was larger than 28 students in grades five and six.

A second, pricier option was to hire 12 teachers at approximately $804,000 a year total. This would prevent any classroom in kindergarten through fifth grade from being larger than 25 students.

The third idea proposed was hiring one new teacher and 13 paraprofessionals. This route would cost a projected $502,500 per budget year. Under this plan, no class size would be greater than 29 students in kindergarten through fifth grade, and all classes within that grade range larger than 25 students would get an aide assigned.

Other needs within the division will be competing in the budget with the additional teachers and/or paraprofessionals, Hagler said, including the restoration of pay steps for BCPS educators and other employees and the addition of up to 14 school resource officers, which the school board will discuss later this month with the Bedford County Board of Supervisors.

Additional staffing considerations include a reading specialist, library media specialists, school counselors, and an athletic trainer.

District 4 representative Marcus Hill said there was certainly a need for more teachers, and striving for smaller class sizes was ideal; however, he said, from a budget perspective, adding teachers will mean having to cut elsewhere.

“I’m all about smaller classroom sizes, but we’ve got to be able to pay for them,” Hill said. “We’ve got lots of things coming up that we’ve got to be able to pay for. [I’m] not saying this is wrong; I’m just saying we’ve got to have options, as a board of, where do we get those dollars from?”

District 5 representative Georgia Hairston said the smaller the class size, the better, especially at kindergarten and other elementary school levels.

“The lower numbers in our kindergarten and elementary, period, is so very, very important for their future success in middle and high school,” Hairston said.

District 1 representative Susan Mele said the division and school board should perhaps consider classroom standards and staffing issues year by year.

“It may be something that we need to do year to year, depending on what our enrollment is, and then how much money we have to work with,” Mele said.

For this school year, as a short-term solution, division staff proposed putting an aide in each classroom that has at least 26 students. Five paraprofessionals in total would be needed to accomplish this and would cost a projected $167,000, according to school documents.

“If we can at least help these classes by covering them with instructional assistants, that’s certainly better than nothing,” Mele said.

The board gave consensus for school division administrators to seek and hire five elementary paraprofessionals to serve as teacher’s aides in the classrooms that need them — those which exceed 25 students. These employees will provide instructional support in the classroom, as well as assist in any learning loss recovery initiatives caused by disruptions from the COVID-19 pandemic. The division plans to use some of its federal COVID relief money to support those positions for the rest of the school year.