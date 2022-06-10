Bedford County school board OKs 'parental rights' resolution, splits on supporting teachers and staff

BEDFORD —The Bedford County School Board deadlocked during Thursday’s meeting in a vote on a proposed resolution expressing support of the school division’s teachers and staff after voting unanimously to approve a separate resolution expressing support of “parental rights.”

The board unanimously moved to approve the "parental rights" resolution in a 6-0 vote. When it was time to vote on the accompanying resolution expressing support of BCPS teachers and staff, however, the vote tied 3-3.

District 4 representative Marcus Hill, District 3 representative Dwayne Nelms, and interim District 7 representative Christopher Daniels voted against the resolution of support for teachers and staff. District 1 representative Susan Mele, District 6 representative and board chair Susan Kirby, and District 5 representative Georgia Hairston voted in favor of it.

Ordinarily, if all members of the board were present and a vote was tied, board protocol would be that the motion is “dead in the water” and would not pass, according to Kirby.

However, because one school board member was absent from Thursday’s meeting — District 2 representative Matthew Holbrook — the resolutions will be brought back at July’s school board meeting for a final vote with all members present, which could result in at least a majority vote to decide the fate of each resolution.

Mele urged her colleagues to apply to the teachers and staff support resolution what she called a “sensible” train of thought expressed by Tim Griffith, a GOP unit chair for the county's Republican Party, during the public comment period of the board’s May 12 meeting where the two proposed resolutions were presented: the gesture of adopting a formal statement of support “would put a lot of our minds at rest.”

Although Griffith was speaking to his concern of what some believe to be “radical ideology” entering classrooms and worry that teachers were trying to “groom” children, Mele said she agreed with his stance that making a supportive public statement would put many minds at rest.

“Some of our teachers and staff are worried, just like our parents are worried,” Mele said. “Passing this resolution, I believe, would put their minds at rest, to make a public statement, put it in writing, as Tim suggested. We as a board would reaffirm our commitment to teachers and staff that we stand by our teachers and staff just as we stand by our parents. These were good and sensible words that made sense to me for all stakeholders in Bedford County.”

Mele added while “parental rights” are, and have long been, guaranteed in the Code of Virginia or through executive order from Virginia’s governor, she said she encountered no such legal support or recourse pertaining to educators and school staff when she read through the state code. For BCPS teachers and staff to know they, too, were supported by the division’s school board would therefore be extra meaningful.

“If we believe that it’s necessary to construct a resolution for parents, even though their rights are guaranteed within the Code of Virginia, is it not also reasonable and sensible to provide our teachers and staff with the same support?” Mele said. “The teacher and staff resolution will put a lot of our staff members’ minds at ease, resting knowing that the teachers and staff are important enough to the board to construct a resolution to publicly acknowledge that we stand by our teachers and staff.”

Hill said he did not believe a separate resolution was needed in support of teachers and staff because the teacher and staff contracts already state the school board stands with them and supports them.

“We absolutely support you. Your contracts state that,” Hill said, adding he wanted there to be no confusion of “emotion versus fact” on the question of likely adopting one resolution and not the other.

The school division's documentation states that the “parental rights” resolution is meant to affirm parents’ prerogative to direct the education of their children as they see fit for their child’s needs, calling this a “fundamental right.”

A final vote on both resolutions will be made at the July school board meeting.

