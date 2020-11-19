Bedford County School Board seeks interim superintendent

The Bedford County School Board plans to appoint an interim superintendent in the coming weeks, according to vice-chair Susan Kirby.

The board met in a closed meeting Wednesday to discuss the position and consider viable candidates to serve as interim superintendent beginning Jan. 4. Kirby would not disclose how many candidates the board is considering.

"We are doing a thorough search that everyone on the board will be comfortable with," Kirby said.

The division's current superintendent, Doug Schuch, announced his resignation last month effective Jan. 3, 2021. At its regular board meeting last week, the school board accepted Schuch's resignation.

A search for a new permanent superintendent is already underway, and representatives from Hazard, Young, Attea & Associates, the consulting firm the school board hired to conduct the superintendent search, said a new superintendent might not be named until March.

Kirby said Wednesday the board has not been notified by the firm of any changes to that timeline and she expects the board to hire a new superintendent around March.