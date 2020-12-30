 Skip to main content
Bedford County School Board superintendent search continues
Bedford County School Board superintendent search continues

The Bedford County School Board will be convening in a special-called, closed meeting at 6 p.m. Jan. 4 to discuss candidates for the superintendent position. 

Doug Schuch, the division's previous superintendent, announced his resignation in October after more than 10 years with the division. Beginning Jan. 4, retired Bedford County Public Schools administrator Julia Rogers will assume the role of interim superintendent and will serve until the board names a new permanent superintendent. 

As of earlier this month, the board is set to complete its superintendent search around March 2021. 

Monday's meeting will be closed to the public, but open portions of the meeting will be streamed on the division's YouTube channel.
