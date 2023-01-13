Bedford County School Board talks redistricting ideas ahead of public hearing

The Bedford County School Board discussed a proposed redistricting plan in more depth at its regular meeting this past week, preparing for an upcoming public hearing and possible action.

Redistricting of the Forest school zone initially was proposed last summer.

Capacity strain has become an issue at New London Academy and Forest Elementary School — two schools which serve an area of the county that has experienced explosive growth in housing development in recent years.

The plan, as proposed, would make better use of existing capacity at other schools by adjusting some boundaries, meaning some students would change schools.

Three possible courses of action were presented to the board for consideration: full implementation of the proposed redistricting; partial implementation that would impact slightly fewer elementary students; or simply take no action, and instead look into an expansion solution such as adding modular buildings on overcrowded campuses — a move no board members who spoke up were keen on, both for aesthetic and practical reasons, and the extra cost purchasing these structures would incur.

If the proposed redistricting is implemented in full, altogether about 160 BCPS students — about 2% of the total student population — would be redistricted. The plan would only impact elementary students, and a grandfathering option also was presented so currently enrolled children at New London Academy and Forest Elementary School could choose to remain those schools. These schools were set to be closed to zone transfers and new students under the proposal, at least for a while.

Under the proposed redistricting and boundary adjustment plan, some elementary students in the Forest zone would be moved to Otter River, Big Island, Thomas Jefferson and Bedford elementary schools, which currently can take on higher student capacities.

Multiple school board members shared a general consensus at the board's Thursday meeting that the New London Academy situation must be addressed, as it posed an immediate and critical capacity situation, but they could possibly wait to take action regarding Forest Elementary School and broader redistricting.

Forest Elementary is currently at 89% capacity, according to BCPS data. In the interest of disrupting as few elementary students and parents as possible, several board members asked staff if they could consider a plan that tackles only the active overcrowding at New London, which is at 100% capacity and is projected to go over next year if an alleviation measure is not taken. Under the proposed redistricting, New London would come down to 82% capacity, with almost 60 elementary students moving.

The capacity data is largely based on projected enrollment for next school year. Some board members said they should consider waiting until actual enrollment numbers come in before making changes to anywhere except New London Academy.

“My concern is also that, it’s not broken except New London at this point, and it impacts so many families,” said District 1 representative Susan Mele. “You’re going to have families that aren’t going to be able to transport their kids... I just feel like, let’s fix what needs to be fixed, and let’s see what kids show up [next year]. I just think we should wait for them to show up, and see what we need to do before we disrupt families and kids. But we do need to address New London. That is an issue.”

District 5 representative Georgia Hairston pointed out the overall Bedford County student enrollment projection trends downward over the next 10-plus years. New London Academy, she said, absolutely needs immediate addressing.

“That’s a concern,” Hairston said. “We need to take some action, in some way, to help alleviate some of that capacity issue there.”

The capacity issue in Forest Elementary School might resolve itself if the downward enrollment trend proves accurate, Hairston said.

District 6 representative and board chair Susan Kirby has long been a steadfast proponent of redistricting. In fact, she said, she felt the proposed plan did not go far enough. Kirby maintained the position that full redistricting would be the better move. She saw it as a longer-term fix and said she also was dismayed with lack of growth in the Liberty and Staunton River school zones. Redistricting, she said, would bring more students into those zones.

Kirby said the division needed to “fill the halls” of Staunton River and Liberty zone schools. They have plenty of room for more students, according to BCPS data and the proposed redistricting plan.

District 4 representative Marcus Hill said the board should be having these discussions about capacities and redistricting but it felt like they were “playing musical chairs with our kids.” New London Academy, he agreed, was a situation that needs to be addressed — but Forest Elementary and other schools, for instance, seemed like they could wait.

“I know previously, when we saw reports, it showed over capacity at certain schools. Now, when I’m looking at this data, really based on your projections for next year, we’re sitting at 100% [capacity] only at one school, and that’s New London,” he said.

District 2 representative Matthew Holbrook said ultimately, redistricting seemed like a short-term solution.

District 3 representative Dwayne Nelms agreed he thinks the priority is to fix the situation at New London Academy but shared the opinion to wait on actual enrollment numbers for 2023-24 before doing anything else.

Other considerations the board raised, should redistricting occur, included higher fuel costs parents would have to contend with as they transport their students to different schools and potential schedule disruptions for parents who work and rely on school bus transportation for their children.

District 7 representative Chris Daniels said the board should adopt a “ready, aim, fire” position to address the immediate issues but there also is merit in planning ahead for a more permanent solution such as expansion of the New London Academy campus.

BCPS superintendent Marc Bergin said one possible option staff could look into for targeting only New London Academy was relocating the county’s preschool program to another school that has more space. The pre-K program currently occupies three classrooms in New London, he said.

Bergin still advocated for addressing both Forest Elementary School and New London Academy, as he said both schools were facing immediate and pressing capacity issues.

Ultimately, Hill said the board should wait and see what parents and community members say at the upcoming public hearing on Thursday. The board will ponder all the feedback as they consider possible action.

Maps of the proposed redistricting, as well as detailed student enrollment data, are available on BCPS’s BoardDocs website, available from bedford.sharpschool.net.

The public hearing on the proposed redistricting will be held at 6 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 19, at Jefferson Forest High School.