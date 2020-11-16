Bedford County School Board to consider interim superintendent

The Bedford County School Board will hold a special called, closed-session meeting Wednesday to consider appointing an interim superintendent.

The division's current superintendent, Doug Schuch, announced his resignation last month effective Jan. 3, 2021. At its regular board meeting last week, the school board accepted Schuch's resignation.

A search for a new superintendent is already underway, but representatives from Hazard, Young, Attea & Associates, the consulting firm the school board hired to conduct the superintendent search, said a new superintendent might not be named until March.

Wednesday's meeting will be closed to the public, according to a Facebook post from the school division, but it will be streamed on the BCPS YouTube channel.

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.