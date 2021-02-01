 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Bedford County School Board to consider resuming competition for fall, spring sports

Bedford County School Board to consider resuming competition for fall, spring sports

{{featured_button_text}}

The Bedford County School Board will convene in a special-called virtual meeting Thursday to consider resuming competition for fall and spring sports. 

Bedford County is the only school division in the Seminole and Blue Ridge districts that has not engaged in winter sports competition as of Monday. A 26-page document outlining guidelines for fall and spring sports, developed by high school principals, athletic directors and division administrators, was posted on the meeting's agenda for board consideration.

The school board unanimously voted in December to fully fund winter sports, but added a caveat that decisions about contests would be made on a game-by-game basis. If the core indicators from the Virginia Department of Health show the county in the highest risk category, games will not be played, the school board decided.

Bedford County remains in the highest risk category as of Monday.

At a special-called meeting in December following its original decision regarding sports, the board ultimately voted 4-3 against a motion to lift those restrictions.

Student athletes, parents and coaches gathered outside the board's Jan. 14 meeting in support of winter sports. The board took no action at the January meeting. 

The meeting is scheduled to begin at 6 p.m. Thursday and will be live-streamed on the division's YouTube Channel

Bedford County

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Northam talks about rising COVID-19 numbers and mitigation efforts

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert