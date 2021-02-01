Bedford County School Board to consider resuming competition for fall, spring sports

The Bedford County School Board will convene in a special-called virtual meeting Thursday to consider resuming competition for fall and spring sports.

Bedford County is the only school division in the Seminole and Blue Ridge districts that has not engaged in winter sports competition as of Monday. A 26-page document outlining guidelines for fall and spring sports, developed by high school principals, athletic directors and division administrators, was posted on the meeting's agenda for board consideration.

The school board unanimously voted in December to fully fund winter sports, but added a caveat that decisions about contests would be made on a game-by-game basis. If the core indicators from the Virginia Department of Health show the county in the highest risk category, games will not be played, the school board decided.

Bedford County remains in the highest risk category as of Monday.

At a special-called meeting in December following its original decision regarding sports, the board ultimately voted 4-3 against a motion to lift those restrictions.

Student athletes, parents and coaches gathered outside the board's Jan. 14 meeting in support of winter sports. The board took no action at the January meeting.

The meeting is scheduled to begin at 6 p.m. Thursday and will be live-streamed on the division's YouTube Channel.

