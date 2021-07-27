 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Bedford County School Board to discuss policies regarding transgender students in special-called meeting
alert top story

Bedford County School Board to discuss policies regarding transgender students in special-called meeting

The Bedford County School Board will hold a special-called meeting this week to discuss changes to policies regarding transgender students and updates to health mitigation measures for the upcoming school year.

The meeting will be held at 6 p.m. Thursday at Liberty High School's auditorium. 

According to the meeting's agenda, division Superintendent Marc Bergin will share with the board information from the Virginia Department of Education regarding the treatment of transgender students.

The division's executive staff will share information received from the VDOE and Virginia Department of Health regarding health and mitigation strategies for the upcoming school year.

Thursday's meeting will have a public comment section.

The meeting is open to the public and will be live-streamed on the division's YouTube channel

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Senate Dems push to finish infrastructure bill

Want to see more like this?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Education reporter

Cross covers K-12 and higher education for The News & Advance. An Asheboro, North Carolina native, Cross joined The News & Advance team in January 2020 after graduating from the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill with a degree in journalism.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert