Bedford County School Board to discuss policies regarding transgender students in special-called meeting

The Bedford County School Board will hold a special-called meeting this week to discuss changes to policies regarding transgender students and updates to health mitigation measures for the upcoming school year.
The meeting will be held at 6 p.m. Thursday at Liberty High School's auditorium.
According to the meeting's agenda, division Superintendent Marc Bergin will share with the board information from the Virginia Department of Education regarding the treatment of transgender students.
The division's executive staff will share information received from the VDOE and Virginia Department of Health regarding health and mitigation strategies for the upcoming school year.
Thursday's meeting will have a public comment section.
The meeting is open to the public and will be live-streamed on the division's YouTube channel.
