Bedford County School Board to hold special-called closed meeting

The Bedford County School Board will convene in a second special-called, closed meeting this week.

The board scheduled the meeting for 5 p.m. Thursday to "continue in the process of seeking out candidates for the superintendent position."

With all members in attendance, the board met Monday night in closed session for the same reason.

Thursday's meeting is closed to the public but the open portions of the meeting will be live-streamed on the division's YouTube channel.

After more than 10 years with the division, Doug Schuch, the previous superintendent, announced in October his resignation effective Jan. 3.

Retired Bedford County Public Schools administrator Julia Rogers is currently serving as interim superintendent and will remain in the position until the board names a new permanent superintendent.

Rogers said last month she is not interested in pursuing the permanent position and hopes to aid the division in a smooth transition to a new superintendent.

The board has hired the consulting firm Hazard, Young, Attea & Associates to conduct the superintendent search. Representatives from the firm said the search could be completed as soon as March 2021.

