 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Bedford County School Board to hold special-called closed meeting

Bedford County School Board to hold special-called closed meeting

{{featured_button_text}}

The Bedford County School Board will convene in a second special-called, closed meeting this week. 

The board scheduled the meeting for 5 p.m. Thursday to "continue in the process of seeking out candidates for the superintendent position."

With all members in attendance, the board met Monday night in closed session for the same reason.

Thursday's meeting is closed to the public but the open portions of the meeting will be live-streamed on the division's YouTube channel.

After more than 10 years with the division, Doug Schuch, the previous superintendent, announced in October his resignation effective Jan. 3.

Retired Bedford County Public Schools administrator Julia Rogers is currently serving as interim superintendent and will remain in the position until the board names a new permanent superintendent.

Rogers said last month she is not interested in pursuing the permanent position and hopes to aid the division in a smooth transition to a new superintendent. 

The board has hired the consulting firm Hazard, Young, Attea & Associates to conduct the superintendent search. Representatives from the firm said the search could be completed as soon as March 2021.

Bedford County

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Future of Lynchburg's education task force to change
Education

Future of Lynchburg's education task force to change

The "Task Force on the Future of Education in the City of Lynchburg: PreK-12 and Beyond" will refocus its efforts to address equity issues, broadband, the achievement gap, mental health and creating a remote learning academy in light of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Watch Now: Related Video

Northam talks about rising COVID-19 numbers and mitigation efforts

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert