Bedford County School Board to hold work session next week

The Bedford County School Board will meet for a work session next week to discuss the superintendent search process with representatives from a contracted firm.

The meeting will be held at 5 p.m. Sept. 29 in the school board office at 311 S. Bridge Street in Bedford.

In November, Bedford County Public Schools Superintendent Doug Schuch announced he does not plan to continue as superintendent beyond June 30, 2021, when his current contract expires. Schuch did not state his reason for the decision.

At Tuesday's meeting, board members will discuss the superintendent search process with representatives from their selected firm, Hazard, Young, Attea & Associates.

The work session will be open to the public, but seating will be limited to meet physical distancing requirements, and face coverings will be required. The meeting will also be streamed on the division's YouTube channel.

