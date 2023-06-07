BEDFORD — Policy INB, which caused much discussion amongst staff and residents at a previous Bedford County School Board meeting, will be discussed once again Thursday evening.

At the last regular board meeting on May 16, the policy, after much discussion, was tabled due to a split 3-3 vote as District 2 board member Matthew Holbrook was not present – members Susan Kirby, Susan Mele and Georgia Hairston voted against the policy; Marcus Hill, Christopher Daniels and Dwayne Nelms voted in favor of it.

Policy INB, as taken from the proposed change, states the following:

“In addition, teachers shall not engage in discussions with students about sexual orientation or gender identity. ‘Sexual orientation’ is defined as an individual’s physical, romantic, and/or emotional attraction to people of the same and/or different gender. ‘Gender Identity’ is defined as an individual’s personal conception of their gender.”

“Classroom discussions of political and other controversial discussions of political and other controversial issues shall be facilitated by teachers without violating the provisions outlined in this policy and utilizing an impartial and objective perspective of the subject matter.”

At the May 16 meeting, several people spoke out against the policy. Board members expressed some thoughts in favor and in opposition of it as well.

The American Civil Liberties Union of Virginia added its concerns in a letter to the school board and Superintendent Marc Bergin on Tuesday, urging the board to reject the provisions to the policy.

The letter claims the provisions to the policy violates the First and 14th amendments, Title IX and disrupts compliance with other school boards’ policies.

“The proposed INB policy violates constitutional and civil rights protections and threatens the wellbeing of LGBTQ+ students in Bedford County Public Schools, we recommend that the Bedford County School Board vote to reject the proposed revisions in their entirety,” the letter said.

The letter claims the policy is “overbroad and vague” and it’s an attempt to “erase the identities” of LGBTQ+ students, staff and public figures; and fails to provide a person of “ordinary intelligence” an opportunity to understand what teachers can and cannot say when interacting with students, saying the language invites “discriminatory enforcement.”

It claims the policy will lead to anxiety and uncertainty among BCPS staff members and it fails to meet “constitutional standards.”

“The proposed policy will result in real harm by preventing supportive staff from connecting with vulnerable BCPS students,” the letter said.

In a response, the school division issued the following:

“Per the Code of Virginia, it is the responsibility of school boards to adopt policies that govern the school division. Consequently, if teachers, families, and staff members have concerns about policy, they should contact their school board members.”

The division also added the proposed revisions “further reinforce the school division’s commitment to nondiscrimination (Policy AC),” by adding:

“The school board expects administrators, teachers, employees, and students to respect the dignity of others, acknowledge the right of others to express differing opinions, as well as foster and defend intellectual honesty, freedom of inquiry and instruction, and freedom of speech and association.”

The board will meet in the Liberty High School’s auditorium Thursday at 5 p.m. and the approval of policy updates, including policy INB, will be an action item.

For more information on the policy, visit the board’s agenda items on Board Docs.