Bedford County school board votes to end student mask mandate earlier

The Bedford County school board voted 4-3 in a special called meeting Thursday to move up the effective date for the repeal of a student mask mandate and suspension of COVID-19 contact tracing from Feb. 1 to Monday.

In the school board’s regular meeting earlier this month, the board voted 5-2 to end the indoor student masking mandate as of Feb. 1, spurred by Gov. Glenn Youngkin's administration coming into power in Richmond. On his first day, Youngkin signed an executive order making masking a parental choice as of Monday, so the Bedford board's new date matches the effective date of Youngkin's order.

District 5 representative Georgia Hairston and District 1 representative Susan Mele voted against the rollback of universal masking and student contact tracing health guidelines at the Jan. 13 meeting, with facial coverings still recommended by the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention as the COVID-19 pandemic continues and cases have risen again with the omicron variant.

Individual families and students still can choose to wear masks.

On Thursday, Hairston, Mele, and District 6 representative Susan Kirby, who is also the board chair, were the three who voted to stick with the original decision of changing the schools’ COVID-19 mitigation strategy on Feb. 1.

Hairston and Mele further recommended postponing Thursday’s vote altogether in order to offer an anonymous survey to teachers and staff on how they feel about repealing these two health measures. Hairston and Mele said the board should not make a decision without hearing from the individuals who would be most impacted.

“We can’t say, ‘We appreciate you,’ but don’t allow them to have a voice,” Mele said. “I just think it’s unconscionable on our part that we would just be so dismissive of the very people that keep us going every day.”

Hairston said 415 positive cases of COVID-19 among students were reported since winter break, and 103 positive cases among staff within Bedford County public schools were also reported. The uptick was consistent with the rise of COVID-19 cases in Virginia from the highly transmissible omicron variant.

Already, the school system is strained for substitute teachers to cover for those who become ill or have to quarantine due to contact with the virus, Hairston added. She said she has received a number of messages from teachers and staff expressing stress at fast-tracking the rollback of student masking and contact tracing.

Kirby voted Jan. 13 in favor of ending the universal student mask mandate and contact tracing on Feb. 1, and on Thursday, she said she felt the board should keep that timeline to give the central office more time to assess the situation, and allow staff and families to make any necessary preparations required to transition to the schools’ new practices.

District 2 representative and school board newcomer Matthew Holbrook agreed teachers and other staff should be heard and get to participate in the COVID-19 mitigation strategy decision-making process, even though he said his own view that masking should be optional would not change.

Masking will still be required on school buses at all times, in compliance with federal requirements. Other pandemic practices will remain in effect, including enhanced cleaning of school facilities, masking requirements for staff, daily parental health screenings for students and health screenings for staff, regular hand washing, and social distancing of 3 to 6 feet “to the greatest extent practicable.”

Other school districts across the region are planning to hold, or have already held, called school board meetings regarding the effective date of student masking repeals for their respective districts.

