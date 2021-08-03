Bedford County schools see refresh ahead of new school year

Various improvements have been made to some Bedford County schools, just in time for the new school year.

Mac Duis, chief operations officer for Bedford County Public Schools, said maintenance staff in the division have completed several projects this summer that will make schools more comfortable for students and staff.

Heating, ventilation and air-conditioning (HVAC) systems were replaced at several of the division's elementary schools: Moneta, Huddleston, Forest and Big Island. These replacements range in cost from $549,000 to $730,000.

HVAC system ducts at several schools have been cleaned this summer, Duis added, which cost roughly $100,000.

Aging carpet at Forest Middle School, as well as at Forest, Montvale, Goodview and Thomas Jefferson elementary schools, was removed and replaced with vinyl composite tile. Duis said that cost roughly $451,000 total.

Each of these projects were funded through the division's capital improvement plan, which was approved by the Bedford County School Board in December.

Duis said these projects will be completed by the time schools open to students on Aug. 11, if they are not already.

