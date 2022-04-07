Bedford County schools seeking $1.3M more from county than last year

BEDFORD — Bedford County Public Schools is asking county supervisors for about $39 million in local money for fiscal year 2023, up nearly $1.3 million from the year before.

Randy Hagler, chief financial officer for BCPS, said during a work session this week the bulk of the requested increase of $1,272,148, if allocated by Bedford County, would:

help cover increased fuel costs;

help cover a rise in health insurance premiums for BCPS employees;

contribute to the local match requirement to increase BCPS teacher and support staff pay as the school division implements salary increases based on a compensation and classification study; and

contribute about $200,000 to the schools’ textbook fund, a reserve designed to save up money for periodic textbook replacements.

Implementing the school division’s compensation study is a top priority for BCPS’s fiscal year 2023 budget. Virginia government is expected to fund about 85% to 90% of the impending salary increases for teachers and support staff, Hagler said, but a local match still was required. He said $572,000 of the money requested of Bedford County would help cover that match.

Of the overall ask from Bedford County, Hagler said “a lot of it’s on fuel and health,” as well as implementing the compensation and classification study.

Part of that sum — $500,000 — was asked to go into the schools’ maintenance reserve.

Over the last few years, in anticipation of the end of additional money from the state that comes in for schools as a result of the Town of Bedford’s reversion from a city, additional money has been set aside by Bedford County in each year's local government budget that goes to the school division's Capital Improvement Plan, meant in part to cushion the impacts of the loss of reversion money. This extra money contributed by the County increases each year, following a plan that launched in 2019. The first $500,000 of each contribution, according to County administrators, is directed to BCPS's CIP.

"The sole purpose of the designation to CIP is to ensure that it is not used as part of normal operations but rather for one-time funding items so that the school system isn't relying on that money for operations when we get to the day that the reversion money goes away," Bedford County officials said in an email.

The end of reversion money for schools, scheduled for 2028, would result in a projected $8 million state revenue loss for BCPS, according to BCPS financial documentation and Bedford County District 4 supervisor and board chair John Sharp.

Upon reversion, the local government and BCPS were required to develop a plan of local government financial contribution that would help the schools with the future loss of reversion money, Hagler explained.

At the board of supervisors work session on Monday, discussion primarily touched on whether the school division could try to find a way to move additional money from its other budget areas into its CIP reserve for the end of reversion — in other words, add more to CIP than the yearly contribution from the county.

Sharp said he would like to see if the school division could find a way to do this for the next several years so there would be more in BCPS's CIP than the projected $4.5 million come the end of reversion in 2028. This would lessen the resulting financial deficit and hopefully prevent strain such as a hypothetical tax increase.

Sharp said he wanted to bring the school division in for a “soft landing.” Ideally, he said he would like to see the school division find a way to match the County's annual contribution over the remaining years.

“The sooner we get started in setting aside additional monies due to reversion, not lumping that into operations even though it’s very tempting, then the more years we have to divide that out by, and it becomes less painful. If we put that off, it only gets worse,” Sharp said. “I’m just asking that you guys help us get there, because it’s in your interest that we do this, even though it’s painful today.”

Hagler said the official amount of state money for public schools in fiscal year 2023 will not be known until at least the end of this month, so the schools’ budget, at present, is largely based on best estimates and projections.

No action was taken during the work session. Further discussions will be had in the coming weeks, and Bedford County’s money allocation for the public schools will take place at a future meeting.

