Bedford County schools to require face coverings at school, push start date for all to September

Seventh graders, eighth graders and high schoolers will receive primarily virtual instruction in the fall, with each student connected to a “learning coach” throughout the school day to provide support and determine days when students may need to come into buildings for individual or small-group interactions with teachers.

Leamy said teachers will be able to allow students to take mask breaks while they are distanced six feet away from other students at their discretion. When social distancing is not achievable and when students are in hallways or other communal spaces in schools, masks will be required.

Division administrators said schools would have disposable masks available for students who may need one.

The board voted 2-5 against requiring students and staff to have their temperature checked upon arriving to schools or their place of work. Board members Georgia Hairston and Susan Mele voted in favor of requiring temperature checks.

Board member Jason Johnson commented that thermal temperature checks can be inaccurate, and division administrators said mass temperature screenings would be difficult to achieve without identifying students in front of other students and violating HIPAA privacy rules.