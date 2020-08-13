Bedford County schools to require face coverings at school, push start date for all to September

In a special called meeting Thursday, the Bedford County School Board pushed the start of school back to September for all students.
Bedford’s schools were set to reopen next week, but, in a 4-3 vote, the board asked the division to move the first day of school to the week of Labor Day. Division Superintendent Doug Schuch said teachers, school administrators and other staff members need more time to prepare for students to return to schools. Schuch said the delay would allow teachers more time to learn to use virtual teaching programs and the division time to hire more staff for Bedford Connects, the divisions online portal.
“The board wants to give teachers [and] staff as much time as they need to be prepared,” board chairman Martin Leamy said.
Bedford County Public Schools also will now require students to wear face coverings, but temperatures checks will not be required when schools reopen for the 2020-21 school year.
The board voted 6-1 to require face coverings “on the bus and indoors in public spaces when social distancing is not possible and at teachers’ discretion in classrooms.” Board member John Hicks voted against the motion.
Under the division’s current reopening plan, pre-K through sixth grade students will attend school daily starting after Labor Day for face-to-face instruction with reduced class sizes so physical distancing can be achieved.
Seventh graders, eighth graders and high schoolers will receive primarily virtual instruction in the fall, with each student connected to a “learning coach” throughout the school day to provide support and determine days when students may need to come into buildings for individual or small-group interactions with teachers.
Leamy said teachers will be able to allow students to take mask breaks while they are distanced six feet away from other students at their discretion. When social distancing is not achievable and when students are in hallways or other communal spaces in schools, masks will be required.
Division administrators said schools would have disposable masks available for students who may need one.
The board voted 2-5 against requiring students and staff to have their temperature checked upon arriving to schools or their place of work. Board members Georgia Hairston and Susan Mele voted in favor of requiring temperature checks.
Board member Jason Johnson commented that thermal temperature checks can be inaccurate, and division administrators said mass temperature screenings would be difficult to achieve without identifying students in front of other students and violating HIPAA privacy rules.
As of the July 24 deadline to enroll in the division’s 100% online option, Bedford Connects, 2,224 students had enrolled in the program. As of Thursday’s meeting 351 students had been placed on the waiting list.
The board unanimously voted to enroll all students on the waiting list and extend the enrollment deadline for Bedford Connects to Aug. 17 at 5 p.m. The board also unanimously voted to allow division staff to hire additional staff for Bedford Connects.
The next school board meeting is scheduled for Sept. 10 at 5 p.m.
