On June 20, area students in Bedford County traveled to Blacksburg to participate in the 97th Virginia Future Farmers of America (FFA) Convention.

The FFA is a student organization for those interested in agriculture and leadership, consisting of 225 chapters and 13,000 members, according to a release from the division.

Each year, students compete with the opportunity to take home awards and potentially contend at the national level.

Thirty four students from three Bedford County Public Schools — Liberty Middle School, Liberty High School and Staunton River High School — participated and some took home honors:

Liberty Middle School:

Chapter Awards: Superior Chapter, National Chapter — Silver Rating and STAR Award

Agricultural Tech Mechanics: Gold — Clay Johnson (7th overall), Silver — Abigail Camden; Bronze — Braxton Burton and Colton Croft.

Small Animal Care: Silver — Kinley Clary and Sylvia Woodie; Bronze — Traci Price and Leann Wright.

Liberty High School:

State Degree Recipients: Maegan Cash, Jenna Goff, Anna Grohs, Andrew Hiner and KayLi Lindsay.

State Winning Proficiency Award: Anna Grohs — Goat Production Entrepreneurship

Chapter Awards: Superior Chapter, National Chapter, SouthRidge Area Growing Leaders Award and SouthRidge Area STAR Chapter

Livestock Evaluation Team: Maggie DeWitt, Adam Witt, Wyatt Witt and Nick DeWitt came in 8th out of 40 teams.

Staunton River High School:

Chapter Awards: Superior Chapter Award, Silver National Award and Public Relations Award.

State FFA Degree Recipients: Alex Adkins, Kelcey Weston, Reagan Harvey, Adrianna Jernigan, Brianna Sloan, Kaylee Thompson.

Livestock Evaluation: Clay Jackson — 5th overall individual

Junior Horse Hippology Team — Dani Bradley, McKayla Adams, Julia Landis (1st overall individual).

Kelcey Weston was nominated as the 2023-24 Virginia FFA state president.

“BCPS is extremely proud of the hard work and dedication of the FFA students. It truly shows in their accomplishments they continue to receive year after year and should be celebrated,” the division said in a release.