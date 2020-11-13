Bedford County superintendent search firm presents findings from community forums, survey

Another concern Monday said she heard consistently was that of the relationship between the school board and the superintendent, and the need for clearly defined roles and responsibilities between the new superintendent and the school board.

“Even your teachers who spoke to us, certainly administrators and staff, and community members as well all commented on dismay and concern about the relationship between the superintendent and the school board,” Monday said.

Dreager said stakeholders consistently reported desiring a superintendent who communicates and connects with parents, is collaborative with the community, engages teacher input, has rural experience and is a proactive thinker.

Immediately preceding the HYA presentation, Susan Kirby, vice chair and District 6 representative on the school board, addressed an apparent rumor that she said has been circulating among the division community that the superintendent position has already been promised to someone. Kirby assured the community that the school board has not made such a promise.

"We have been extremely transparent with the search process from the beginning, and we will continue to do so," Kirby said.