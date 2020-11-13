Bedford County superintendent search firm presents findings from community forums, survey

BEDFORD — Members of the Bedford County Public Schools community said they want the division’s new superintendent to be collaborative, honest and willing to listen to stakeholders.
Over the past few weeks, representatives from Hazard, Young, Attea & Associates, the consulting firm hired to conduct the search for a new superintendent, have been meeting with members of the community through virtual forums and gathering responses from teachers, staff, students, parents and community members through an online survey.
Doug Schuch, the division’s current superintendent, announced last month that he would resign in January, six months before his contract was set to expire. Schuch served as superintendent in Bedford County for 11 years.
At its Thursday night meeting, the Bedford County School Board approved Schuch’s request to resign effective Jan. 3, 2021.
“I just wanted to thank you all for honoring my request to leave a little bit early; I appreciate that,” Schuch said.
The school board has not yet named who might serve in an interim superintendent position after Schuch leaves.
At Thursday’s meeting, Brad Dreager and Ann Monday, associates with HYA, presented the findings from the forums and the survey.
Dreager and Monday engaged seven groups of stakeholders in the community — school board members, administrators, teachers, support staff, students, parents or legal guardians, and non-parent community members.
The search firm conducted an online survey which garnered 998 responses from 43 administrators, 244 teachers, 122 support staff, 244 students, 263 parents and 79 non-parent community members. Dreager said the division had the most student participation than any other search they’ve conducted.
“This is the highest number of student participation we’ve ever had and I think it’s outstanding,” Dreager said.
Additionally, Dreager and Monday conducted personal interviews and focus groups with the seven members of the school board, 45 administrators, 10 teachers, four support staff, four students, 10 parents and 25 non-parent community members. In total, the search firm engaged 1,103 members of the community for feedback regarding the current state of the division and thoughts on the superintendent search.
Monday said stakeholders consistently reported the division’s location, use of technology in instruction, engaged community and passionate staff as strengths of the division. Some challenges stakeholders reported include a lack of racial and socioeconomic diversity, a lack of trust and transparency between stakeholder groups, and perceived poor relationships between the school division and political leaders in the county.
Another concern Monday said she heard consistently was that of the relationship between the school board and the superintendent, and the need for clearly defined roles and responsibilities between the new superintendent and the school board.
“Even your teachers who spoke to us, certainly administrators and staff, and community members as well all commented on dismay and concern about the relationship between the superintendent and the school board,” Monday said.
Dreager said stakeholders consistently reported desiring a superintendent who communicates and connects with parents, is collaborative with the community, engages teacher input, has rural experience and is a proactive thinker.
Immediately preceding the HYA presentation, Susan Kirby, vice chair and District 6 representative on the school board, addressed an apparent rumor that she said has been circulating among the division community that the superintendent position has already been promised to someone. Kirby assured the community that the school board has not made such a promise.
"We have been extremely transparent with the search process from the beginning, and we will continue to do so," Kirby said.
The next steps in the superintendent search process include Dreager and Monday updating the job posting to include the division’s desired characteristics in an applicant and present a slate of candidates to the school board in January.
Representatives from HYA said the search for a new superintendent should be completed around March.
