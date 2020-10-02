Bedford County supervisors table funding for school HVAC replacements

District 4 Supervisor John Sharp agreed with Parker’s concern over the cost estimate discrepancies.

“It’s hard for us to justify this cost. We got numbers earlier this year that are dramatically less,” Sharp said.

County Administrator Robert Hiss said one reason for the discrepancies is because the January estimates were outdated.

"The HVAC figures come from a facility study that is three or four years old and have not been updated since," Hiss said in an email. "Couple the outdated figures with the rush to buy equipment and the large amount of additional labor to complete [the projects] by Dec. 30, the quotes would naturally be larger than what is reflected."

Mac Duis, chief operations officer for Bedford County Public Schools, said market and economic changes, on top of a tight timeline associated with the CARES Act spending that would result in a need for extra labor and possible overtime, contributed to the estimate increases.

Parker and Sharp said they want to postpone the projects so there is more time to perform due diligence in contracting services, receive more competitive bids for the best available fees, and find a way to replace all HVAC systems at once rather than only two.