Bedford County supervisors table funding for school HVAC replacements

BEDFORD — The Bedford County Board of Supervisors this week unanimously moved to table appropriating $1.6 million of county CARES Act funds meant to replace HVAC systems in two Bedford County public elementary schools.
Supervisors had concerns over discrepancies in project cost estimates provided by county school administration.
District 7 Supervisor Tammy Parker said the estimated costs of HVAC replacement provided by the schools in January were significantly less than the amounts reviewed by supervisors Monday night.
The HVAC replacement estimate for Huddleston Elementary School presented in January was $336,600. Monday, the estimate reviewed was $797,470, according to county documents.
Moneta Elementary School’s original HVAC replacement estimate in January was $148,500. The estimate reviewed Monday was $850,000, according to county documents.
Big Island Elementary School’s estimate in January was $337,500. The estimate presented Monday was $650,000, according to county documents.
Forest Elementary School’s HVAC replacement estimate began at $537,900 in January. On Monday, the estimate was $725,000, according to county documents.
“My concern is the huge difference in numbers, and the fact that we based those numbers on larger contracts with larger cities,” Parker said.
District 4 Supervisor John Sharp agreed with Parker’s concern over the cost estimate discrepancies.
“It’s hard for us to justify this cost. We got numbers earlier this year that are dramatically less,” Sharp said.
County Administrator Robert Hiss said one reason for the discrepancies is because the January estimates were outdated.
"The HVAC figures come from a facility study that is three or four years old and have not been updated since," Hiss said in an email. "Couple the outdated figures with the rush to buy equipment and the large amount of additional labor to complete [the projects] by Dec. 30, the quotes would naturally be larger than what is reflected."
Mac Duis, chief operations officer for Bedford County Public Schools, said market and economic changes, on top of a tight timeline associated with the CARES Act spending that would result in a need for extra labor and possible overtime, contributed to the estimate increases.
Parker and Sharp said they want to postpone the projects so there is more time to perform due diligence in contracting services, receive more competitive bids for the best available fees, and find a way to replace all HVAC systems at once rather than only two.
“The intent of this board is to get these projects done. I just want to get more done for the dollar, if that’s possible,” Sharp said.
Supervisors did not set a date to continue discussions of HVAC system replacement, but Duis said he was hopeful the systems would be replaced this school year.
Supervisors also unanimously moved to enter a memorandum of agreement with Renewanation — a Christian nonprofit based in Botetourt County geared toward helping children receive a Christian education and develop a biblical worldview — allocating $1 million in CARES Act funding for private school and home school program reimbursement of qualifying pandemic-related expenses.
Approximately 1,200 students in Bedford County receive education through private schools or homeschooling, according to a county staff report. Private schools and homeschooling entities, like public schools, have seen impacts from the coronavirus pandemic, said Curtis Cornell, director of scholarship development for Renewanation.
Funding for private schools and homeschooling can only be used for technology expenses, personal protective equipment, and cleaning supplies, according to eligible CARES Act reimbursement criteria. Private schools may also use some funding for staff COVID-19 testing, costs related to meeting building capacity and safety requirements, and tuition support for families struggling financially due to the pandemic.
Renewanation will act as the intermediary, processing and vetting applications for reimbursements related to COVID-19 expenses from home school and private school applicants. Following vetting and approval of applications, Renewanation will forward requests to the county for reimbursement. The organization will also submit weekly reports of how funds were spent.
A cap of $250,000 will be set on the amount of reimbursement private schools may receive. A cap of $15,000 per homeschool group and a cap of $7,500 per family household also will be established. The amount of money a private school may be eligible for through this program is based on the number of pupils.
District 3 Supervisor Charla Bansley made a motion to appropriate the $600,000 recommended by county staff for the reimbursement program, plus an additional $400,000 specifically available to learning centers — facilities where home-schooled or remote students in Bedford County can have a “safe” place to work and have the internet access needed for online schooling.
The memorandum of agreement with Renewanation will be amended to include $400,000 for learning centers.
The program might not use all the money, but funds up to $1 million will be available.
Unused funds will revert to the county. Funds must be used by Dec. 31, according to the CARES act rules.
