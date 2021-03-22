Bedford County teacher recognized for impact on students and community

In an age where going viral online is held as important and perceptions of self-worth can rely heavily on the amount of social media “likes” and followers one has, she said many teens might feel like they do not make a difference if they are not popular or visible enough. Through teaching, Wendland hopes teens will recognize they can all have an impact on others even in small circles.

“When they come into my class, I’ve always told them that, ‘Hey, it’s not a matter if you influence. It’s a matter of, what kind of influence are you?’” she said. “Because no matter where you are in your life, you are influencing people every day. Who you meet at the gas station when you’re pumping your gas; who you meet in the hallways. When they get in the class, they work with the kids, and when the kids are looking up at you and what you say matters, and what you do matters, and how you dress matters, and the kind of conduct that you have matters, you start really realizing you do have influence.”

Wendland’s students are also active in the national Educators Rising Club, which seeks to guide United States high school and college students interested in pursuing work as educators into their chosen careers, offering support like networking opportunities and ways to engage with and grow their skills in teaching along the way, including through club competitions.