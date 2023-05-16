BEDFORD — Disagreements arose at last week’s Bedford County School Board meeting as members discussed Policy INB, which prohibits discussions with students about sexual orientation or gender identity.

The board also received an update on benchmark scores for the third quarter, showing a small amount of growth among students.

During a public hearing Thursday, some individuals spoke out about Policy INB, which states “an elaboration of the non-discrimination statement that no race, ethnicity, religion, disability status or sex is inherently superior or inferior.

Kristina Childress, Bedford resident and parent, said portions of the policy have some school staff scared.

“If instilling fear in LGBTQ staff and students is not your actual intention, then we ask that you consider amending Policy INB,” Childress said.

Jennifer Foust, school psychologist in Bedford County, said the proposed prohibition against conversations outlined in the policy will “most certainly create confusion for teachers.”

“How a teacher treats any conversation will have a significant impact on the relationships within the classroom, and relationships in the classroom are the foundation for how that classroom and indeed the entire school operates ” Foust said.

District 5 board member Georgia Hairston agreed with some teachers’ concerns.

“I understand clearly how the teachers feel if we don’t make this clear for them, and I don’t think that policy as it stands now, the wording that is being used, is truly clear for our teachers,” Hairston said.

District 1 board member Susan Mele said the policy doesn’t create a safe environment for students.

“I just think the policy is completely unclear and it puts not only students in unsafe situations, I think it puts a real burden on our teachers, it violates our ability to teach effectively,” Mele said.

Christopher Daniels, District 7 board member, disagreed, saying it’s not fair to put teachers and staff in that situation.

“Our only job is to focus on their success. They’re bombarded with this stuff on TV and on their phones all the time, we don’t need to be doing this stuff at school. If they have questions or concerns, that is the job of their parents,” Daniels said.

Daniels said there’s a lot of difficult things that a lot of people and teachers are not equipped to handle and thinks if the division focuses on “what the actual task is, we will be better for it.”

“You would think that with the grades we are having … that would be what all 40 minutes [of public comment] will always be about and it’s not. It’s because we’re distracted with all this stuff. If we stay focused, we are going to pull these kids along and ensure their success,” he said.

District 6 board member Susan Kirby said she’s “not a fan of the wording” of the policy.

“Hearing from everyone tonight, I can see where the conflict is coming in and that should not be there,” Kirby said.

Hairston asked the board to remove Policy INB at this time “for further examination, discussion and revision.”

Kirby, Mele and Hairston voted against the policy Thursday; District 4 board member Marcus Hill, Daniels and District 3 board member Dwayne Nelms voted in favor of it.

District 2 board member Matthew Holbrook was not present and with the tie vote, the item was tabled until the next board meeting on June 8.

The board also received benchmark testing scores in reading, math, science and social studies.

Pass rates for grades 6 through 8 for the reading benchmark was 51% — sixth grade, 59%; seventh grade, 46%; and eighth grade 49% — which is a 5% growth from the first semester, according to Shawn Trosper, director of curriculum and instruction for Bedford County Schools. Trosper said middle school reading results remain a concern.

“These are the students that developed the most significant gaps over the past few years,” Trosper said.

For elementary school math, first and second grade test scores increased 13% since the first semester, with pre-SOL benchmarks for grades 3 through 5 having a 76% passing rate — grade 3, 78%; grade 4, 77%; and grade 5, 72%.

Compared to the pass rates on these same benchmarks from last school year, grade 3 through 5 showed a 5% to 8% increase overall depending on grade level, according to Trosper.

Overall, 50% of students grades 6 through 8 passed the math benchmark — 63% in grade 6, 42% in grade 7 and 40% in grade 8.

In upper level math courses, 71% of students passed the math benchmark — 75% in algebra I, 59% in geometry and 88% in algebra II.

“As you can see middle school students continue to progress in math at a slower rate than we want to see, but even so they have shown moderate improvements over benchmark scores given at this time last year,” Trosper said.

In science, first-year testing with the new standards, Trosper said earth science and biology test scores are areas of concern. There was a “slight” decrease from mid-year benchmarks in earth science while biology scores stayed the same — 56% in earth science and 44% in biology.

The division saw an improvement in reading and math from spring 2021 to 2022 and expects further improvement in spring 2023, according to Trosper.

“It’s very depressing to see that our subgroups are not performing very well at all,” Hairston said.

Trosper said this is the trend across the state, but emphasized that isn’t an excuse and it’s something they are looking for solutions in, one being small group instruction.

Hairston told staff that she wants access to the daily comprehensive instructional planning (CIP) data — a network of public school divisions Bedford joined allowing access to various scoring data to track student progress along with added resources — instead of just a monthly report.

She said data to her has always been “extremely important” and believes the board should have access to that information daily.

“Our responsibility [school board] is … to know how well they are doing and to be on top of the data and to fully understand it,” Hairston said.

Bergin said, in response, the board should hold him accountable for the successes and failures of the school division adding he made a commitment to the board, upon their request, to present the data monthly.

“You’re responsible for policy and you’re responsible for budget, but day-to-day monitoring of data, student success and monitoring of classes is the responsibility of this fine staff here, our principals and our teachers,” Bergin said.

After discussion, a one month report of the test scores was decided by the board.

Hill said if the board has daily access, “we cannot create fire drills for our staff and that’s what’s going to happen.”

Bergin also spoke about the events which sent students at Liberty High School into “high level lockdown,” which resulted in law enforcement conducting a sweep of campus ensuring safety. The lockdown led to the arrest of two Liberty High School students.

The superintendent gave credit to staff and law enforcement and also urged parents to notify staff if their child is anxious from the incident last Wednesday afternoon.

“We’ve seen too many of these stories across the country, so it obviously triggers concern and anxiety for many. Parents, you know, we were focused today on that for your children and for our staff. If you know your child is anxious just tell us,” Bergin said.