Bedford County School Board approved a calendar adjustment, a grant to help students in career and technical education classrooms and discussed elementary classroom sizes during a regular meeting Thursday evening.

In a 6-0 decision, the board decided to adjust the 2022-23 school calendar for students and teachers. District 1 board member Susan Mele did not attend the meeting due to a personal matter.

With the adjustment, students’ last day of school will be the same as seniors, May 26, and May 30 and 31 will be work days for teachers. Originally, all other students' last day was scheduled for May 31, with June 1 and 2 being teacher work days.

Superintendent Marc Bergin said he has been contacted by teachers directly, asking if the board could modify the calendar, due to “so many built in days” the district hadn’t used compared to previous years.

“I think this is something teachers would certainly appreciate,” said Georgia Hairston, District 5 school board member.

District 4 school board member Marcus Hill emphasized, however, that learning loss is still a major concern for the board.

“I want to make it clear that the concern is still there, that we have learning loss and we’ve got major makeup to do, but in knowing and having kids … half the kids are not going to be here on those last two days,” Hill said.

Woodford said these work days apply to staff who serve the students directly, such as teachers and care professionals.

The board also approved a request to submit the Carl Perkins grant, in the amount of $157,115.86, which will be used to support grades five through 12, enrolled in career and technical education courses.

The grant goes towards purchasing equipment and other supplies needed to sustain the CTE program.

A major topic of discussion for the board was elementary classroom sizes in the division.

Deputy Superintendent Karen Woodford gave a presentation outlining the current state of the elementary school classroom sizes in the division.

The current elementary staffing standards state one full-time equivalent (FTE) teacher position for every 21 students in grades K-3; one FTE teaching position for every 22 students in grades 4-5; and no multi-age classrooms in any elementary school will be added to those staffing standards, the board distinguished in last month’s budget work session.

Woodford explained the preliminary budget calculations presented at last month's budget work session did not include enough teachers to prevent the need for multi-age classrooms.

In November 2022, the board discussed the ideal classroom size and it was decided an aide should be added to any K-5 classroom of more than 26 students.

“At that time, the board was clear about their concern with larger class sizes, but also recognized in their discussion that we had COVID learning loss money for this year to assist with this staffing addition, and that the position would not continue into the 2023-24 school year,” Woodford said.

Woodford presented the board with two options to help with oversized classrooms.

In order to meet the standards mentioned at the last work session and to keep all elementary classrooms lower than 27, she said the division has to fund 14 additional teachers at an estimated cost of $1,064,000 — two at Stewartsville, two at Big Island, one at New London Academy, three at Otter River, three at Huddleston, two at Moneta and one at Boonsboro.

The other option is to add 14 aides at a cost of $378,000.

“You’re telling me it would cost [$1.06 million] and I’m telling you right now, I’m not in favor of that,” Hill said.

The second idea is taking a look at "Policy JCD: school zone transfers."

“We currently have a very flexible school zone transfer policy and allow transfers, unless the school reaches 90% or more of their capacity,” Woodford said.

Currently, the board voted to close three schools to zone transfer requests for next year — New London Academy, Forest Elementary and Boonsboro Elementary.

Woodford said there are a total of 3,942 elementary school students and 387 of them have been approved for zoned transfers — 51 to Bedford Elementary, 16 to Bedford Primary, 11 to Big Island, 11 to Boonsboro, 27 to Forest, 69 to Goodview, six to Huddleston, 49 to Moneta Elementary, 15 to Montvale Elementary, 18 to New London, 25 to Otter River, 18 to Stewartsville and 71 to Thomas Jefferson. Thirty-six of those transfers are students outside of Bedford, mostly children of employees.

Hill said he would hate to have a perk taken away from teachers, allowing them to bring their children into the school they want in the county.

Bergin said he is not advocating to eliminate zone transfers, “it’s worked for this community for a long time.”

He's looking for guidance from the board on how big is too big in terms of class sizes and he’d like to put that in the staffing standards.

Hairston maintained her opposition on multi-grade classrooms. Hairston said she hates that multi-age classrooms are “being brought up again.”

“I can assure you that multi-grade classrooms are not in the best interest of our students and I would think that as a board, that should be our priority, is to ensure that we are providing our students with the best possible education that we can give them,” Hairston said.

Woodford added, for clarity, "we would only ask the board to allow us to enforce that policy JCD, only if we came into a situation where the FTEs allotted to them were causing an issue with an overcrowded class that would create a multi-age situation or where would have to add staff."

Hill said he doesn’t see why they would want to interrupt children where there’s no capacity issue.

“Don’t affect kids where we don’t need to affect kids,” Hill said.

Next month, Bergin wants the board to answer the questions of: how many students is too many and how do you want to address it?