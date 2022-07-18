Bedford school board narrowly OKs amended resolution supporting teachers, staff

After a split vote last month from the Bedford County School Board on a resolution expressing support for BCPS teachers and staff, which came on the heels of the unanimous approval of a “parental rights” resolution, an altered teacher support resolution passed in a 4-3 vote last week.

The resolutions first appeared before the school board in May, but a vote was put off till June after several board members who voted against the teacher support resolution requested more time to review it.

During the board's June meeting, the “parental rights” resolution passed unanimously, but the board was evenly split 3-3 on the teacher support resolution, with District 2 representative Matthew Holbrook absent. The board moved a final vote to this month’s meeting.

The split vote drew many people, primarily BCPS teachers and staff, as well as community members, to fill the public comment period Thursday where they urged those who previously voted against the teacher and staff support resolution — District 4 representative Marcus Hill, District 3 representative Dwayne Nelms and interim District 7 representative Christopher Daniels — to vote in favor of it.

The gesture, speakers said, would be a great affirmation. Under the strain of uncertainties with a pandemic, myriad additional duties being piled onto teachers, and recent stress from accusations of teachers “indoctrinating” students, a statement the school board supported teachers as much as they supported parents would offer a much-needed morale boost.

Eight public speakers — most of whom are current or former teachers or school staff in the Bedford County public school system — expressed their disappointment, hurt, and bafflement at board members who voted against the teacher support resolution previously.

Raymond Smith — a District 7 resident who coaches Student Congress, which includes teaching what resolutions are and what they are not — said he thanked the board for passing the “parental rights” resolution but was not pleased it did not also approve the resolution supporting teachers and staff.

One reason some board members took issue with the teacher support resolution was that it did not “fix something,” whereas they believed a “parental rights” resolution did.

“One of them [commonly heard issues] is that the resolution lacks ‘teeth’ to do anything. That is very valid, but a resolution is not required to have teeth,” Smith said. “A resolution is a statement of beliefs, and the belief in support of teachers, faculty, and staff should be a cornerstone of any school division, right along with support for the parents and the community. I say it does [fix something], because you have the data to support that teacher morale and staff morale is at an all-time low that we haven’t seen since the recession.”

Cindy Gillespie, a teacher at Staunton River High School for the past 23 years, said last month’s tie vote on the teacher support resolution was “baffling,” especially coming at what she described as the toughest year of her career.

“I’ve never felt so unsupported by the very people that I’m supposed to be partnering with to educate our children,” Gillespie said, breaking down into tears before continuing. “Do you understand your vote of 'no' made all teachers and staff feel unsupported?”

Gillespie added this lack of support is a contributing factor to the county’s difficulty in hiring and retaining quality teachers. Several other speakers reiterated this assertion during the comment period, including LeeAnn Ellis, a former librarian, journalism teacher, and forensics coach at Staunton River High School.

“Do you realize the distorted picture your words and votes paint for your employees?” Ellis said. She said the school board meetings have become “anti-teacher” in many staff members’ opinions, and said some board members act as if “teachers are the bad guys that children need shielding from.” These factors, Ellis added, contributed to her own decision to retire from the school system.

Hill said in a previous meeting that teacher contracts already include language that supports and affirms BCPS employees, which was one reason he voted against a teacher support resolution. In response, Shannon Thomas, a teacher at Staunton River High School for 27 years, said teacher contracts do not contain affirming and supportive language as the proposed resolution did, nor do contracts state a school board’s support for educators. She brought her own recent contract along to read from as an example.

“You sent a powerful message to your employees, whether you intended to or not,” Thomas said.

Jean Craig, a District 4 resident, parent, and teacher at Forest Middle School, said a negative vote on the teacher support resolution “would be a slap in the face” to educators.

“I’ve always had great confidence in the integrity of those who oversee our children’s education, and some of your votes have shaken that,” Craig said.

Hill reiterated his claim that teacher contracts contained affirming language. He said the contracts referenced BCPS policy, and within that policy, he said, is language supportive of teachers and staff. He added he felt the teacher and staff support resolution was meant to “water down” the “parental rights” resolution.

Daniels said he had not heard anyone ask him until Thursday night to approve the teacher support resolution and said he was still prepared to vote no to the original document; however, he brought some amendments to read, which, if added, he said would make him approve a teacher support resolution.

The amendments came as a surprise to several board members. District 5 representative Georgia Hairston, District 1 representative Susan Mele, and District 6 representative and board chair Susan Kirby said it was the first they had seen the new documentation.

Daniels' amendments included statements of support for employees’ “medical autonomy” in response to vaccine or masking mandates and regulations; protecting teachers and staff who raise concerns rights are being violated or they are being treated unfairly from retaliation or backlash; support for competitive pay; cultivating better work-life balance; trying to relieve teacher burdens by having more contract substitutes available, for classroom as well as bus drivers and other staff positions; and encouraging school board members to spend time visiting various schools within the system during their terms of service. Most of the original resolution supporting teachers and staff was changed in this new version.

Daniels said the “parental rights” resolution “fixed a problem,” but he didn’t see how the teacher support resolution was “fixing” anything — it was just a “pat on the back.” Daniels said his amendments gave “teeth” to a teacher support resolution, which he thought made it mean something.

Hairston said the issues addressed in the amendments already could be found in policy and said it was important for her colleagues to “recognize that a resolution versus contract and policies are vastly different. We want to just acknowledge and give admiration to the work that the teachers and staff members have done.”

Mele said policy is what carried actionable weight — not a resolution. If something was not covered in policy, or if something there needed tweaking, she recommended the board review and perhaps revise school policy.

A first motion to approve the original teacher support resolution failed, with Daniels, Holbrook, Nelms, and Hill voting against and Hairston, Kirby, and Mele voting in favor.

Hairston asked if the board could take another month to review the new document and make any suggested revisions.

Nonetheless, the motion proceeded to a vote, and the new teacher support resolution passed 4-3, with Daniels, Holbrook, Nelms, and Hill voting in favor and Hairston, Kirby, and Mele voting against.