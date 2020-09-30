Bedford school board talks superintendent search, firm seeks public input

The firm also will conduct an online survey for community members who are unable or do not wish to attend meetings in person or over video conferencing.

"We have a 'the-more-the-merrier' attitude as far as stakeholder input," Leamy said.

Monday urged the division to share the dates and locations of these meetings — whether they are online or in person — on the division's website to encourage the community to share their input.

"This is not closed," she said. "This should be an opportunity for every member of your community that wants to give input to participate in some way."

The board and the firm agreed to hold those meetings during the week of Oct. 26. The online survey will run Oct. 23 through Nov. 6. The firm will present the findings from these meetings and interviews to the board at its Nov. 12 meeting.

Regardless of the number of applicants, the board agreed to have the firm select six candidates to be interviewed. Those candidates are set to be presented to the board Jan. 4 in a closed meeting.

The first round of interviews will be held Jan. 7 and Jan. 11. Draeger recommended the board select three candidates for second interviews, which will be held Jan. 25, Jan. 28 and Feb. 1.