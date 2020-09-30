Bedford school board talks superintendent search, firm seeks public input

Nine months before Bedford County Public Schools superintendent Doug Schuch's contract is set to expire, the Bedford County School Board is moving forward with a national search to find his replacement.
In a special-called work session Tuesday, board members met with representatives from Hazard, Young, Attea & Associates, the firm the board selected to conduct the superintendent search, to discuss the upcoming process.
In November, Schuch announced he does not plan to continue as superintendent beyond June 30, 2021, when his contract expires. Schuch did not state his reason for the decision.
At its Aug. 6 meeting, the board vote 6-1 in favor of selecting Hazard, Young, Attea & Associates to conduct the search. District 2 board member Jason Johnson cast the lone vote against it, saying he was uncomfortable hiring a firm without knowing a final cost upfront.
According to an overview of the services provided by the firm at the Aug. 6 meeting, the division will be charged a $23,500 consulting fee, up to $3,500 in travel reimbursement for representatives from the firm and additional costs for background checks and advertisement packages.
On Tuesday, board chairman and District 7 representative Martin Leamy said none of the seven current board members were on the board when Schuch was hired in 2009, so they haven't participated in a superintendent search.
Brad Draeger, senior associate with the firm, and Ann Monday, an associate at the firm, met with the school board via video conferencing Tuesday to walk the board members through the process, set dates for future meetings and answer their preliminary questions.
Monday said the firm often tries to embed itself into the schools' communities, gathering feedback from employees, parents and students, and getting to know the division so they can find the best superintendent for it.
While they might be unable to go into schools or meet with stakeholders in person due to concerns about gatherings amid the COVID-19 pandemic, Monday said representatives from the firm would hold virtual meetings with as many community members as possible and use an online survey to gather information.
"We will do everything we can to get to know you, to listen to perspectives and to make this search really personalized for you so that we can bring you the best possible candidate," Monday said.
Support Local Journalism
The board asked the firm to meet with board members, Schuch, members of the superintendent's cabinet, central office administrators, principals, assistant principals, middle and high school students, teachers, parents, support employees and county officials in order to gather information about what the community wants to see in the next superintendent.
The firm also will conduct an online survey for community members who are unable or do not wish to attend meetings in person or over video conferencing.
"We have a 'the-more-the-merrier' attitude as far as stakeholder input," Leamy said.
Monday urged the division to share the dates and locations of these meetings — whether they are online or in person — on the division's website to encourage the community to share their input.
"This is not closed," she said. "This should be an opportunity for every member of your community that wants to give input to participate in some way."
The board and the firm agreed to hold those meetings during the week of Oct. 26. The online survey will run Oct. 23 through Nov. 6. The firm will present the findings from these meetings and interviews to the board at its Nov. 12 meeting.
Regardless of the number of applicants, the board agreed to have the firm select six candidates to be interviewed. Those candidates are set to be presented to the board Jan. 4 in a closed meeting.
The first round of interviews will be held Jan. 7 and Jan. 11. Draeger recommended the board select three candidates for second interviews, which will be held Jan. 25, Jan. 28 and Feb. 1.
As of now, the board agreed that much of this search will be done virtually but also agreed in-person interviews and a tour of Bedford County and the division's schools would be necessary for final candidates.
"I can't imagine making an offer to a superintendent and never have met him or her personally," District 4 board member Marcus Hill said.
Draeger said if all goes "perfectly," the board could hire a new superintendent as soon as March.
The next school board meeting is scheduled for 5 p.m. Oct. 8.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!