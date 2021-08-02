Bedford school board to discuss COVID-19 measures, nondiscrimination policies in emergency closed meeting

The Bedford County School Board will hold an emergency special-called closed meeting Tuesday to discuss COVID-19 mitigation measures and its nondiscrimination policies with legal counsel.

The meeting will be held at 5 p.m. in the board room at 311 S. Bridge St. in Bedford and will be closed to the public. Board officials will consult legal counsel regarding the two topics.

This meeting follows the board’s vote last week to reject the Virginia Department of Education’s model policies regarding the treatment of transgender students.

The board also voted last week to reject staff’s proposed COVID-19 health mitigation plan ahead of the start of the school year on Aug. 11.

The meeting will be live streamed on the division’s YouTube channel.