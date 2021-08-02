 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Bedford school board to discuss COVID-19 measures, nondiscrimination policies in emergency closed meeting
Bedford County Public Schools

Bedford school board to discuss COVID-19 measures, nondiscrimination policies in emergency closed meeting

The Bedford County School Board will hold an emergency special-called closed meeting Tuesday to discuss COVID-19 mitigation measures and its nondiscrimination policies with legal counsel.

The meeting will be held at 5 p.m. in the board room at 311 S. Bridge St. in Bedford and will be closed to the public. Board officials will consult legal counsel regarding the two topics.

This meeting follows the board’s vote last week to reject the Virginia Department of Education’s model policies regarding the treatment of transgender students.

The board also voted last week to reject staff’s proposed COVID-19 health mitigation plan ahead of the start of the school year on Aug. 11.

The meeting will be live streamed on the division’s YouTube channel.

The next regular school board meeting is scheduled for Aug. 12.

— Jamey Cross

— Jamey Cross

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

AP Top Stories Aug 2

Want to see more like this?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Education reporter

Cross covers K-12 and higher education for The News & Advance. An Asheboro, North Carolina native, Cross joined The News & Advance team in January 2020 after graduating from the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill with a degree in journalism.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert