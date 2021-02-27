Bedford schools switch to remote day Wednesday as vaccine recovery leads to bus driver shortage

All Bedford County public school buildings will be closed Wednesday, and the day will be a remote learning day for students.

With staff members expected to spend Wednesday recovering from receiving COVID-19 vaccines Tuesday, officials realized there are not enough bus drivers to make all necessary bus runs, the county said in a letter to parents.

Another group of staff is scheduled for a second vaccine dose March 9, but the school division already has a built-in recovery day with the previously planned Instructional Collaboration Day on March 10, when school would be closed for students.

An Instructional Collaboration Day scheduled for April 28 will instead be a regular school day, and schools will be open for in-person learning, the school division said.

