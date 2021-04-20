 Skip to main content
Bedford schools to hold 2021 graduation at Liberty University

The Bedford County Public Schools Class of 2021 will receive diplomas May 29 at Williams Stadium on Liberty University's campus, rain or shine. 

The division announced its finalized graduation plans last week. All three of the division's high schools will have their graduations May 29, with Liberty High School's ceremony at 9 a.m., Staunton River High School's ceremony at noon and Jefferson Forest High School's ceremony at 5 p.m. 

Each graduate will be allowed 10 guest tickets that must be presented for entry. More information about tickets and ticket distribution will be communicated in May, the division said. 

Masks will be required, guests must sit in their assigned sections and the facility will be cleaned between graduations.

