Big Island Elementary School employee nominated for 2023 RISE Award

A Big Island Elementary School employee was nominated for the 2023 U.S. Department of Education's Recognizing Inspirational School Employees (RISE) Award.

Melissa Overstreet is the secretary of Big Island Elementary School, and her service, described as above and beyond by colleagues in a Dec. 16 Virginia Department of Education news release, earned her Virginia nomination for the national award.

The RISE Award was created by Congress in 2019 to recognize and honor support staff of schools, including nutrition and health workers, bus drivers, custodial staff and clerical workers.

“Support staff are often the unsung heroes of our school communities, and the RISE Award program provides recognition for all they do to support students, teachers and families,” Jillian Balow, superintendent of public instruction, said in the news release. “These nominees personify the dedication, caring and service of thousands of school support staff across the commonwealth and the contributions they make every day to support teaching and learning.”

Andy Bliss, principal of Big Island Elementary School, said in the news release Overstreet is “a compassionate, friendly and helpful team member” of the Big Island family and community.

In response to a recognized need among the student body, Overstreet created a clothing drive program that now serves more than 30 families. She also worked with United Way and one of the school’s corporate partners, Georgia-Pacific, to organize and operate a backpack program that sends a backpack full of food once per week to families and students in need so none have to go to bed hungry, according to Bliss.

“Her work building connections between the Big Island staff, families, and community partners was key in our designation as a National ESEA Distinguished School for 2021-2022,” Bliss said in the news release.

The national winner of the RISE Award will be announced in the spring by the U.S. Department of Education.

Also nominated in Virginia for the RISE Award is a Winchester bus driver, Jill McDaniel.

“Ms. McDaniel and Ms. Overstreet truly represent the best of their professions,” said Secretary of Education Aimee Guidera. “These women go above and beyond their job descriptions.”