Big Island Elementary students dismissed early due to lack of power

Big Island Elementary School students were sent home Tuesday morning due to a lack of electricity at the school.
"There is currently no power at Big Island Elementary School, and it is expected to be down for 4 to 5 hours. We are without water, phones, and electricity to prepare the planned lunch menu," according to a notice posted on the Bedford County Public Schools website.
"For those reasons, we will be dismissing school today at 10:00 a.m. Regular bus routes will run, and you are welcome to pick up your children from school as well."
The school division asked parents who need to make alternate transportation plans or who will have trouble making arrangements to email Principal Andy Bliss at abliss@bedford.k12.va.us.