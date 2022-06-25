Campbell County Board of Supervisors tour new Rustburg Middle School

Roughly six months before students will enter the building for the first time, the Campbell County Board of Supervisors toured the under-construction Rustburg Middle School this past week, getting a sneak peek at the brand-new building.

As of now, the school is scheduled to open to students in January 2023, when the spring semester starts.

As Campbell County Public Schools Superintendent Robert Johnson led the tour, the overarching themes of the new building were security and adaptability.

Several of the security features for the new school building are an improved security system at the front door, where guests will need to be buzzed in from a holding area prior to entering the building.

The new school also will feature a security system that can lockdown all of the hallway doors of the school in the case of an emergency, giving first responders and school administration the ability to unlock the doors.

Johnson said the new features will put the school at the cutting edge in the area.

"That's the problem we're having at Brookville. They are sitting there with traditional 1960 classrooms. But these specialty classrooms, they don't need 5,000 square feet for 26 kids to be in. They need a small area. It's adaptable space so it's not locked into one thing.

"Lots of area in this school to do some unique things," Johnson said.

The superintendent said some of the classrooms will have the necessary traditional seating, but there will be "real adaptable, unique furniture that you can put together and make a circle, put together in small groups, or have it the normal way. There will be some desks where students can stand."

Johnson said a majority of the furniture from the old middle school will not come to the new building, with a few exceptions. He said officials are working with state education department staff in Richmond to properly donate or sell the surplus items.

Another notable feature in the new school building are the new gymnasiums, one of which will feature seating on both sides, while the the auxiliary gym will have it on one side.

The gym will feature a lift for the athletic department's wrestling mat, which will roll up and be suspended in the air, allowing extra space in the gymnasium because it will not be on the ground, according to Johnson.

The school will also have a cafetorium, where students can enjoy their lunches. But the seating in the area is flexible, as it can be moved out to make room for seating for the auditorium stage where concerts can be held.

The school will have breakout rooms for students to do work alone or in small groups, something Deputy County Administrator and project manager Clif Tweedy said is a "great idea."

"All the breakout rooms and resources here, that's what makes us really adaptable," Tweedy said. "That's what really sets it apart from the rest of the schools."

Johnson and Tweedy said in the early months of the spring 2023 semester, the division will begin with the interior demolition of the old middle school.

The two also said the school system is targeting the first of March for the complete demolition of the old school building.

