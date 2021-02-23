Campbell County Public Schools adopts $90 million budget

RUSTBURG — The Campbell County School Board on Monday unanimously approved a budget for fiscal year 2022 that totals nearly $90.3 million and includes a 3% salary increase for division employees.
The adopted budget has more than $55.5 million in state funding, nearly $6 million in federal funding and more than $337,000 in local funding. The budget requests level funding of more than $28 million from the county.
Robert Johnson, superintendent of Campbell County Public Schools, said with the competing state budgets proposed by the Virginia House and Senate, it's unclear how much of a salary increase the division will need to implement and this adopted budget could see changes in the coming months.
"I think it's pretty likely that we're going to have to come back and amend this budget at a later date," Johnson said.
The House budget proposes a 5% salary increase for school employees, while the Senate's proposes a 3% salary increase. Johnson said he thinks the state will implement a minimum of a 3% salary increase, which he included in the budget the board adopted Monday. The 3% salary increase comes with a $1.8 million price tag for the division, some of which is offset by a bonus supplement from the state, Johnson said.
A 3% salary increase was included in the 2020-21 adopted budget, but it was removed in May in the wake of revenue losses and the uncertainties regarding the economic effects of the COVID-19 pandemic. In December, the board approved a $1,000 bonus for full-time employees and $500 bonuses for part-time employees in the division.
An earlier draft of the 2021-22 budget included a 2% salary increase for staff, and Johnson said the division worked to rebalance the budget to include a 3% salary increase instead.
"I'm happy that we were able to wiggle the money around and that we were able to honor that for our teachers and staff," board member Scott Miller said.
The adopted budget also includes more than $843,000 in Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security (CARES) Act funds. More than $547,000 of these funds will be used to staff the Campbell County Online Learning Academy (CCOLA). Johnson said the division is also looking to purchase additional buses with CARES dollars left over during the current fiscal year or with the CARES funds in the 2021-22 budget.
The adopted budget includes the addition of several personnel positions — two elementary guidance counselors; one coach, teacher and aide for the Virginia Preschool Initiative; three teachers and one aide for special education; and several staff members for the CCOLA program.
Johnson said the division is working to survey CCOLA students to determine how many will want to enroll in the online academy next year so it can be adequately staffed.
"We'd tried to get an idea right now of what that number looks like, and it's challenging," Johnson said.
The adopted budget will be presented to the Campbell County Board of Supervisors in March. The board of supervisors is set to adopt the county's final budget in April.
The next school board meeting is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. March 8.