Campbell County Public Schools adopts $90 million budget

RUSTBURG — The Campbell County School Board on Monday unanimously approved a budget for fiscal year 2022 that totals nearly $90.3 million and includes a 3% salary increase for division employees.

The adopted budget has more than $55.5 million in state funding, nearly $6 million in federal funding and more than $337,000 in local funding. The budget requests level funding of more than $28 million from the county.

Robert Johnson, superintendent of Campbell County Public Schools, said with the competing state budgets proposed by the Virginia House and Senate, it's unclear how much of a salary increase the division will need to implement and this adopted budget could see changes in the coming months.

"I think it's pretty likely that we're going to have to come back and amend this budget at a later date," Johnson said.

The House budget proposes a 5% salary increase for school employees, while the Senate's proposes a 3% salary increase. Johnson said he thinks the state will implement a minimum of a 3% salary increase, which he included in the budget the board adopted Monday. The 3% salary increase comes with a $1.8 million price tag for the division, some of which is offset by a bonus supplement from the state, Johnson said.