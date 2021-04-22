Campbell County Public Schools amends 2022 budget, adds 5% pay raise for employees

RUSTBURG — The Campbell County School Board on Monday unanimously approved an amendment to its previously adopted operating budget for the 2022 fiscal year, increasing its budgeted pay raise for employees from 3% to 5%.

In February, the school board adopted an operating budget for the 2022 fiscal year that totaled more than $90.3 million and included a 3% pay raise for employees. Following that adoption, Gov. Ralph Northam signed a state budget that included a 5% pay raise for teachers and state employees.

School officials presented an amended budget Monday that reflected new revenue estimates and had been adjusted to account for the 5% raise.

The newly adopted budget totals more than $91.3 million and includes $56.6 million in state funding, flat funding of about $28.3 million from the county, more than $6 million in federal funds and $337,000 in local funds.

- Jamey Cross

