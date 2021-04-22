 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Campbell County Public Schools amends 2022 budget, adds 5% pay raise for employees

Campbell County Public Schools amends 2022 budget, adds 5% pay raise for employees

RUSTBURG — The Campbell County School Board on Monday unanimously approved an amendment to its previously adopted operating budget for the 2022 fiscal year, increasing its budgeted pay raise for employees from 3% to 5%. 

In February, the school board adopted an operating budget for the 2022 fiscal year that totaled more than $90.3 million and included a 3% pay raise for employees. Following that adoption, Gov. Ralph Northam signed a state budget that included a 5% pay raise for teachers and state employees. 

School officials presented an amended budget Monday that reflected new revenue estimates and had been adjusted to account for the 5% raise.

The newly adopted budget totals more than $91.3 million and includes $56.6 million in state funding, flat funding of about $28.3 million from the county, more than $6 million in federal funds and $337,000 in local funds.

- Jamey Cross

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

DA: Boulder suspect had 10 high-capacity magazines

Want to see more like this?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert