Campbell County Public Schools announces graduation plans

RUSTBURG — Campbell County Public Schools plans to hold its 2021 graduation ceremonies in June at Liberty University's Williams Stadium, division superintendent Robert Johnson said at Monday night's school board meeting.

Johnson said the division has a verbal agreement with Liberty University at this time, and is working to finalize plans. Currently, Brookville High School and Altavista Combined School are set to have their ceremonies June 3 at 9 a.m. and noon, respectively.

Rustburg High School and William Campbell Combined School's ceremonies are planned for 9 a.m. and noon, respectively, on June 4.

Johnson said the division chose early ceremony times in hopes of avoiding heat and rain. Johnson said the division does not yet have an alternative plan if a ceremony is rained out but might resort to delivering diplomas to students' houses.

Johnson said the division is planning to allow each graduate to have 10 guest tickets. Guests will be seated together in assigned sections. More information regarding graduation is expected from the division this week.

Want to see more like this? Get our local education coverage delivered directly to your inbox. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.