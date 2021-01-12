Campbell County Public Schools exploring scheduling options for next school year

"If we continue to do what we're doing now, it gives our kids an opportunity to get additional credits, which I think we're going to need that time," Stanley said. "Also it gives us more opportunities to address the learning needs that we're gonna see."

Robert Johnson, superintendent of Campbell County Public Schools, said the division has explored transitioning its secondary schools to a block schedule in the past, but ultimately opted not to for a variety of reasons. One reason, he said, was financial — having more staff is necessary to support block schedules.

Secondary schools in the division moved to block schedules this year out of necessity, Johnson said. The division felt having secondary students take seven classes at a time in remote and hybrid learning models would be too much of a strain. Block schedules also aided the division's virus mitigation efforts as students moved around schools from classroom to classroom less.

Now that the division has seen the benefits of this schedule, he said, administrators are exploring it as an option for next year and beyond.