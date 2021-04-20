Campbell County Public Schools plans full reopening for upcoming school year

If remote students are not attending their synchronous lessons, completing their work or achieving academically, Stanley said they will be required to return to their base schools for in-person learning. A registration form for CCOLA will be live beginning Friday and close May 7, and families will have one opportunity to switch from remote to in-person during the school year.

The division has not specified plans for continuing CCOLA past the upcoming school year.

"It might not be what they expect, their kid may not be as successful as they'd like them to be, and we think it's reasonable to give them one opportunity to come back to the buildings," Stanley said.

At this point, based on previous interest surveys, Stanley said the division thinks about 15% of students will enroll in CCOLA for the upcoming school year.

For those who choose in-person learning, the division is planning to fully reopen, offering in-person learning five days per week.