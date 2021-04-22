 Skip to main content
Campbell County Public Schools receives $17,500 donation from educational foundation

RUSTBURG — The Campbell County Educational Foundation presented Campbell County Public Schools with a $17,500 check to support the division's dual enrollment program with Central Virginia Community College at Monday night's school board meeting.

The educational foundation was incorporated in 2017  with the purpose of seeking financial support from the community to help the division and its programs.

Through the dual enrollment program, students gain hands-on experience and training that prepares them for in-demand jobs in nursing, machining, welding and other fields. 

