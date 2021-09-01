Campbell County Public Schools reinstates COVID-19 dashboard, reports nearly 100 cases

Campbell County Public Schools has seen nearly 100 cases of COVID-19 since beginning its school year just more than two weeks ago.
According to their COVID-19 dashboards, as of Wednesday, Lynchburg City Schools has reported 46 cases, Bedford County Public Schools has reported 131 cases, Amherst County Public Schools has reported 80 cases and Nelson County Public Schools has reported 14 cases since the beginning of the school year.
According to Clayton Stanley, assistant superintendent for instruction in CCPS, about 460 students and staff have been quarantined due to potential exposure.
"We are obviously concerned about the number of cases in our schools and community as area transmission rates are high," Stanley said in an email Wednesday.
During the 2020-21 school year, the division reported a total of about 150 positive cases of COVID-19 among its students and staff.
The division's first day of school was Aug. 17 and, initially, it was not publicly reporting positive cases of the virus. As of Wednesday, the division has reinstated the COVID-19 dashboard on its website and was reporting the number of positive COVID-19 cases reported at each school daily.
As of Tuesday, 72 cases have been reported at schools across the division. As of Wednesday evening, the division had not yet updated the dashboard to include Wednesday's case counts, but Stanley said the number was nearing 100 positive cases.
According to a message sent to families Tuesday, the decision to resume the dashboard comes "due to the increased COVID transmission rate in our region." Stanley said the division wants to keep families informed of positive cases in its schools.
Positive cases have been reported at nearly all the schools in Campbell County, but, according to Tuesday's message, the division has not yet experienced a caseload in any of its schools that would prompt a move to virtual learning for the entire school.
According to notices obtained by The News & Advance through a Freedom of Information Act request, one classroom at Leesville Road Elementary School is under quarantine as of Monday after one student tested positive for COVID-19 and some other students began showing symptoms.
A message sent to families of students in that class said the classroom will "likely" remain in quarantine and learn virtually until Sept. 7.
"As a division, we hope to avoid temporary shutdowns due to COVID but if we have to close, we are prepared to continue to provide instruction to our students virtually," Stanley said in an email Wednesday.