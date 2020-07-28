Campbell County Public Schools staff member tests positive for COVID-19

Campbell County Public Schools officials confirmed Tuesday that a summer school staff member at Tomahawk Elementary School has tested positive for COVID-19.

Division administrators were made aware of the positive case Monday and the school was closed Tuesday and will remain closed Wednesday, according to a statement posted to the division’s Facebook page. Summer school began on July 13 and is scheduled to end July 31. Thirty-seven students are enrolled in the program, Denton Sisk, director of student support services for the school division said.

On Tuesday the Virginia Department of Health Central Virginia Health District was unable to confirm the specific case.

The department cannot release specific information about COVID-19 cases, including employment details due to patient confidentiality, said Lindsey Cawood, population health manager and public information officer at the health department.

Sisk said students and staff who had been in close contact with the staff member were notified directly and advised to quarantine.

The number of COVID-19 cases in Campbell County reported to the state health department was 121 on Tuesday, up from 84 the previous Tuesday. The number of positive COVID-19 cases in Lynchburg identified by the state health department has jumped in recent days from 312 on Saturday to 370 on Tuesday.

Jamey Cross covers education. Reach her at (434) 385-5532.

