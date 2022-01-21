Campbell County Public Schools to give parents control over masking decision

Campbell County Public Schools will begin giving parents the option to decide whether or not to make their children wear masks during school, according to a Friday email to parents that referenced new Gov. Glenn Youngkin's executive order ending mask mandates.

"Pending any court action, this order goes into effect on January 24, 2022 and allows for families to choose whether their children wear a mask at school. Campbell County Public Schools will comply with this order," the email said.

Youngkin signed the executive order Saturday, his first day in office as governor, and made Jan. 24 the date the order goes into effect statewide.

Even with the new executive order, federal guidelines from the Transportation Security Administration of the U.S. Dept. of Homeland Security will still require masks be worn on school busses.

The mask policy update does not include any changes for staff in the school system, meaning they will still be asked to wear masks in the meantime.

"There are still issues that we need to work through in regards to staffing," Superintendent Robert Johnson II said during a joint meeting Tuesday between the Campbell County School Board and Board of Supervisors.

"The governor, in Executive Order Six, did ask the [The Safety and Health Codes Board] to have an emergency meeting in the next 30 days to give an opinion as to whether masking needed to continue for the workforce... but we're still working through that," Johnson said.

"I don't want to make an announcement regarding staffing until we get all of the legal opinions back, hopefully by the end of this week."

Despite the surging cases, the school system has worked to keep the doors to all of its schools open during the 2021-22 school year. Johnson said during the meeting on Tuesday the school system has only had to close "one school for one day."

"It's hot right now. When I say hot I'm not talking about the temperature, but that our COVID numbers are high, but thankfully we are still open," Johnson said.

While the decision has been made for masks to be optional for students in school, CCPS is still encouraging the wearing of masks in schools for the time being.

"CCPS recognizes the importance of mitigation strategies to reduce the risk of COVID-19 spread. Both the CDC and the VDH indicate that proper masking is an important step to reduce COVID-19 transmission, and we encourage all individuals to properly wear a mask in school," the email says.

