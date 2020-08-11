Campbell County public schools to require face coverings, temperature checks

All elementary schoolers in the division will learn remotely on Fridays.

In-person schedules for middle and high schoolers also vary across schools, but many will be split into groups and attend school in-person two days a week, learning remotely on the remaining days.

The reopening plan includes a 100% virtual option, Campbell County Online Learning Academy, which students can take advantage of if they are unable to return to in-person learning. Johnson said Monday about 35% of the division’s students have signed up for the virtual option — which is over 2,400 students. Enrollment for the online option ends Aug. 13 at 10 a.m.

According to the mask policy posted to the division’s website, students and staff must wear face coverings when they are within six feet of another person. Face coverings are required while students are on buses, traveling through common areas, or in class within six feet of a teacher or another student. Face coverings will not be required when a student is socially distanced from others, including while working independently, eating or playing during recess, the policy states.